Minnesota State Representative Elliott Engen (R-District 36A), who is seeking election as Minnesota’s next state auditor, joined Liz Collin on her podcast. Rep. Engen was just 24 years old when he was elected and became Minnesota’s first Gen Z Republican representative. He is serving a second term representing parts of Anoka and Ramsey counties. But now, Engen has recently announced his run for auditor. Collin asked Engen about the extent of fraud in Minnesota. Engen did not mince words. Engen also discussed some of the problems with the White Bear Lake Area School District—and his past criticism of President Trump.

Check him out at Elliott Engen for Minnesota Auditor

He’d be a great choice!

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness