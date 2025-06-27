Here we are going in to the weekend and some big news dropped today, and since it’s Friday evening, a lot of this will slip under the radar as some, if not all of these stories won’t get the coverage from the mainstream legacy media they all deserve, and by Monday, they will be so forgotten about, nobody will ever know what happened. Well, maybe.

None of these items bode well for the Left, and because of that, just like a young child whose parents said “no” when he wants a piece of candy, the Left will throw a tantrum that may well last in to next week.

Let’s get started:

NEW: Initial 2028 Polls Spell Disaster For Democrats

A new series of polls, produced by Emerson College and released on Friday, reveals that Vice President J.D. Vance has a strong lead over almost every individual who could potentially enter the 2028 presidential election. His closest competitor is still behind him by a total of 30 points.

SCOTUS Reins In Rogue Judges In Massive Win For Trump

President Donald Trump and his administration are rejoicing on Friday after the Supreme Court issued a 6-3 ruling limiting the authority of judges to issue nationwide injunctions.

Nationwide injunctions are sweeping orders issued by district courts to block executive actions across the country. The Supreme Court found in its decision Friday that these orders exceed the equitable authority Congress has granted to federal courts.

NEW: Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Victory For Parents Against Woke Schools

The United States Supreme Court ruled Friday that schools must allow parents the opportunity to opt their children out of lessons centered around LGBTQ topics, based on religious grounds. Experts on religious freedom are proclaiming this to be a massive victory for families dedicated to following the principles of their faith.

Justices sided with parents in Maryland who were protesting being left with no options to protect their children from questionable content found in six storybooks being read to them in school.

SCOTUS rules 6-3 against nationwide injunctions in birthright citizenship case

In simple terms anchor babies are not automatic U.S. citizens. They never have been (legally), and it is not in the constitution.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration in its attempt to block a lower court’s nationwide preliminary injunction against President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for illegal aliens.

JUST IN: Trump Admin Takes Action After DOGE Exposes Stunning Bribery Scheme

After a massive bribery scandal was uncovered at USAID by the Department of Government Efficiency, the Small Business Administration is now taking action. The SBA has ordered a comprehensive audit of all government contracting officers who have exercised authority to award grants under the agency’s business development program over the past 15 years.

SBA Administration Kelly Loeffler stated in a letter obtained by Fox News that the scale of the fraud committed by USAID is a “damning reflection of systemic failures in oversight and accountability.” She added that the fraud “was not an isolated incident.”

Trump says would bomb Iran again ‘without question’ if keeps enriching uranium

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would “absolutely” bomb Iran again if intelligence indicated the country was still able to enrich uranium to nuclear-weapons grade.

Going in to the weekend, you are now up to date on the big stories that dumped late today, Friday June 27, 2025.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness