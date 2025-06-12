The Gardiner Mill in Hastings, Minnesota—also known over time as the Graham Mill, King Midas Mill, and now the Ardent Mills facility—is a cornerstone of American flour milling history. Established in 1853 by Harrison H. Graham, it holds the distinction of being Minnesota’s first operating mill and the nation’s first to fully adopt roller milling technology, a major leap from traditional stone grinding.

A Legacy of Innovation

In 1863, Stephen Gardner purchased the mill and transformed it into a hub of innovation. He introduced the reel sifter and purifier system, which separated bran from middlings using air and silk screens. This process led to the creation of “patent flour,” a refined product that became the gold standard for baking. Gardner’s son-in-law, Charles Espenschied, later enhanced the mill’s output by developing a patented barrel design that improved flour storage and transport.

Changing Hands, Expanding Reach

The mill changed ownership several times, each era adding to its legacy. In 1912, Fred and George Shane, along with W.J. Wilson, acquired the facility and rebranded it as the King Midas Mill, named after their successful flour brand from Millbourne Mills in Philadelphia. They expanded production to include durum wheat flour for pasta. However, post-World War I market shifts led to financial difficulties, prompting a sale in 1924. The Peavey Company took over in 1928, maintaining the King Midas brand and later converting the mill to focus on bread wheat flour.

The Modern Era: Ardent Mills

Today, the mill operates under Ardent Mills, a joint venture formed in 2014 by ConAgra, Cargill, and CHS. Located at 2005 Vermillion St., the facility employs over 110 people and produces a variety of flour blends used in bread, pizza, pasta, and snack foods. It sources wheat from the Dakotas and Canada, contributing to the diets of over 7 million people daily.

Visit and Experience

The mill is situated near Vermillion Falls Park, where the 35-foot waterfall once powered the original mill. Visitors can enjoy scenic views of the falls and the historic mill, making it a worthwhile stop for those interested in industrial history and natural beauty.

The Gardiner Mill stands as a testament to American ingenuity and the evolution of flour milling, continuing to play a vital role in the industry from its historic location in Hastings.

