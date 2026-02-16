As we continue to investigate the fraud crisis in Minnesota, it is clear that we have only reached the tip of the iceberg.

Legislative auditor Judy Randall testified that fabricated documents from the Department of Human Services (DHS) were “definitely the most egregious thing I have seen, maybe in my whole time working at OLA.” Even more heartbreaking are the stories reported by local media that show the very real people whose lives are being destroyed by the fraudsters.

Tim Walz’s response? His administration released a website titled “Truth before rhetoric…The place for Minnesotans to find accurate information about our fight against fraud.”

The website is a sham and another clear example of how the Walz Administration attempts to downplay and ignore the massive fraud they have enabled. There is ample evidence of fraud — not only from hearings in our Committee, but from years of reports from the Office of Legislative Auditor, credible whistleblowers, court documents, and actual convictions. The scale of the fraud in Minnesota is unfathomable.

Whistleblowers are being intimidated, credible allegations of fraud are ignored, all while taxpayers and vulnerable citizens are being harmed. This website only has one purpose — gaslighting Minnesotans into believing that fraud in Minnesota is not only negligible but also being handled appropriately by the Walz Administration. Two claims that have been shown to be demonstrably false.

Fortunately, people across Minnesota see the truth. They understand that we need to fight the Democrat agenda of waste and fraud.

Together, we will get it done. THANK YOU for fighting with me.

Rep. Kristin Robbins

Candidate for Governor of Minnesota

KristinRobbinsForGovernor.com

