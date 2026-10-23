Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Dubh's avatar
Dubh
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I've noticed that these scams that are allowed to fester, to run, do not ask for or check the validity of the applicant during the scam, but require a fully vetted, id submitted, prove beyond a shadow of a doubt,.the victim's identity before opening any investigation.

I've had my identity stolen before by local cable companies who readily accepted a new subscription, installed the equipment, all without once verifying the person opening the account. After the balance started growing without any payment, the company came to me demanding payment. I had to prove I was the correct person before they opened the case. Even then, they determined it was my fault and sent my account to a collections agency, whom I told them I will not pay thos.

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