Ghost students are stealing identities, racking up college debt in Minnesota, and now the state is coming after real people’s paychecks, all on Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan’s watch.

Fraudsters enroll online with stolen names and Social Security numbers, grab federal student aid, and disappear. Innocent Minnesotans then get collection notices and wage-garnishment threats for debts they never incurred. Century College alone sent nearly 2,000 demand letters this year. One victim, who never attended, was given 30 days to pay or lose part of her paycheck.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon already told Walz that 1,834 ghost students drained $12.5 million in taxpayer grants and loans under his administration’s “careless lack of oversight.” Flanagan, his lieutenant governor, has spent years pushing bigger education programs while basic identity checks remained nonexistent. The result: real workers now face the state revenue department for bills left by criminals.

This is always the outcome of a Democrat administration that expands access faster than it protects integrity. Republicans have pushed simple verification rules and accountability. Walz and Flanagan waited until the damage was already landing in people’s mailboxes. The Democrats always, without exception, fuck everything up they touch or invent. Always.

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