In the grand tradition of progressive governance, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Governor Tim Walz have heroically redirected millions of taxpayer dollars so that junkies may more efficiently and hygienically shove drugs up their asses.

Not treatment. Not recovery beds. Not jobs. Not housing that requires sobriety. No—booty bumping kits! Complete with lube, syringes, sterile water, and a helpful pamphlet that gently advises users to “try to poop before” so the heroin, meth, or ketamine can be absorbed better, and reminds them that “it never hurts to have a boofing buddy.”

This, we are told with a straight face, is “harm reduction” and part of a $100 million effort to help “Minnesotans facing homelessness.” Flanagan herself beamed that the grants would ensure everyone can access the support they need for “safe, stable housing.” Nothing says stable housing like a state-funded rectal drug delivery system and outdoor vending machines stocked and operating 24/7.

Critics might call this grotesque, wasteful (pun intended), or the logical endpoint of a worldview that treats addiction as a lifestyle to be accommodated rather than a catastrophe to be confronted. Those critics clearly lack compassion. Or a sense of humor. Or any remaining capacity for shame.

Minnesota’s finest public servants have looked at the opioid crisis, the street camps, the overdose deaths, and the open-air drug markets… and concluded the real problem was insufficient access to instructional materials on how to get higher, faster, through the bunghole.

Truly visionary.

The only remaining question is how soon the kits will include voter registration forms. Oh wait, they already do!

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