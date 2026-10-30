Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
5h

I’m only surprised that they’re not giving the addicts the drugs they crave along with the kits. Or perhaps they are…. I will not be surprised to hear Walz and Flanagan are working with drug cartels.

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Patriot Up's avatar
Patriot Up
6hEdited

An epidemic of overdosed weiners is on its way… 😆

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