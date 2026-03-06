In politics, there are gaffes—and then there are moments so revealing they feel less like mistakes and more like accidental honesty. When Tim Walz said he wasn’t familiar with Minnesota women reportedly killed by people in the country illegally, it landed like a cold splash of reality across a state that has heard a lot about “compassion,” “values,” and “leadership.”

Apparently, though, there’s one thing our governor hasn’t had time to become familiar with: the names of victims whose stories complicate his preferred narrative.

Now, to be fair, being the governor of Minnesota is a busy job. There are press conferences to hold, national political aspirations to nurture, and an endless stream of carefully phrased statements to release. It’s a demanding schedule. Somewhere in that whirlwind, perhaps there simply wasn’t a spare moment to learn about the cases being raised during questioning by Lauren Boebert in the United States House of Representatives.

Understandable, right? After all, when you’re governing a state of nearly six million people, it would be unreasonable to expect awareness of crimes that have become part of a national debate about immigration policy.

Except… that’s exactly the debate the governor and his allies frequently wade into.

Here’s the strange thing about modern politics: when a tragedy supports the preferred storyline, politicians suddenly become encyclopedias of detail. Names, backgrounds, family statements—every word carefully highlighted as proof of a broader argument. But when a case cuts the other way, the collective response often shifts to something closer to a shrug.

“Not familiar.”

Two words. Short, simple, and astonishingly revealing.

Of course, defenders rushed in to explain that no governor could possibly know every case in the state. That’s technically true. But that wasn’t the point of the exchange. The point was that these cases have been cited repeatedly in debates about immigration enforcement and public safety. They weren’t obscure local incidents buried in dusty court records. They were part of the political conversation already happening in Minnesota and across the country. Which raises an awkward question: if you’re going to lecture voters about compassion and public safety, shouldn’t that compassion extend to all victims—especially the ones whose stories are inconvenient?

If a governor truly isn’t familiar with victims whose stories have become part of a major public debate, it raises questions about what—or who—actually captures the attention of those in power.

And if he is familiar but chose to answer that way, that raises an entirely different set of questions.

Either way, it’s not exactly the kind of leadership moment you’d want engraved on a campaign poster.

In politics, empathy is easy when it’s convenient. The real test is whether leaders extend it even when the facts make their arguments uncomfortable.

Minnesotans just got a pretty clear glimpse of how that test is going.

Leave a comment