In the noble tradition of politicians who confuse public service with public exhibitionism, Max Glenna, the DFL hopeful for Minnesota Senate District 28, has suspended his campaign. Not over policy. Not over fundraising. Not even over the usual gaffe about rocks and cows. No, Glenna’s political aspirations collapsed because a former classmate announced on Facebook, no less, that he had sent her an unsolicited dick pic via Snapchat in 2024.

Let that sink in. A grown man running for the state Senate decided the best way to reconnect with an old classmate was to fire off a photo of his boner with zero conversation, zero context, and zero regard for the fact that she was married. Just boom: dick pic. As the recipient, Ashley Bronson then confronted him, posted the receipts, and watched his campaign fold faster than a cheap lawn chair in a windstorm.

Glenna’s response was the political equivalent of pulling the covers over his head: “I have suspended my campaign for the Minnesota Senate and will not be commenting further.” He was supposed to be challenging Republican incumbent Mark Koran in Chisago and Isanti counties. Instead, he is now the DFL’s version of Larry Craig.

The irony is almost too perfect. A candidate who presumably wanted voters to trust him with their laws, their taxes, and their children’s schools could not be trusted to keep his pants on and his phone camera selfies to himself. One unsolicited dick pic later and the entire enterprise is over. No amount of DFL branding, no amount of progressive slogans, can paper over the simple fact that the man thought “hello” was best expressed as a close-up of his junk.

In the end, Glenna lost because he treated Snapchat like a personal gallery and forgot that grown adults, especially married ones, generally prefer not to receive surprise dick pics from former classmates who later decide to run for office. The voters of District 28 have been spared. The rest of us are left with the mental image and a little barf in our mouths that just won’t go away.

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