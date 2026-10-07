Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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R P's avatar
R P
Oct 7

Ya just can't make this shit up.

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Phil Hannum's avatar
Phil Hannum
Oct 7

As the Security Manager for a Financial Institution, I returned from a week of training and brought back one area for my report to my VP. As the internet was getting busy with apps., I wrote that we had no policy that prohibited employees from posting images or texts that could cause Reputation Risk. My VP bought the forward looking recommendation and it became policy.. I learned a few months later that an employee had placed a similar image on his Facebook page that hid his face. The mistake he did make was wearing the FI’s logo shirt, displaying the company’s logo on his app. HR, I learned, disciplined him and they retained him.

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