The highest point in Minnesota is Eagle Mountain, which rises to an elevation of 2,301 feet (701 meters) above sea level. It is located in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness within Cook County, in the northeastern part of the state.

Despite being the state’s high point, the hike to Eagle Mountain is relatively moderate and accessible. It’s about a 7-mile round trip hike with a gentle climb through forested trails and scenic lakes.

Fun fact: Eagle Mountain is only about 15 miles from Lake Superior, which is the lowest point in Minnesota at 601 feet (183 meters) — giving the state one of the greatest elevation contrasts over a short distance in the U.S.

