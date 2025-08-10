Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R P's avatar
R P
5d

I've heard that the highest point in Hennepin cty is in Fletcher near Rogers Mn. Cty Rd 116 and Teratorial Rd. You can see a long way down 116 to the south.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture