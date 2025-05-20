The Historical St. Louis River
It begins near Hoyt Lakes in the Superior National Forest and flows southwest before turning north toward Duluth and entering Lake Superior at the Duluth–Superior harbor
The history of the St. Louis River in Minnesota is tightly linked to Indigenous life, European exploration, fur trading, and industrial development. Here's a concise overview:
Indigenous Presence (Pre-1600s – Present)
The Ojibwe (Anishinaabe) and Dakota people lived along the river for centuries. It was vital for transportation, fishing, and spiritual practices.
The river was part of a larger network of canoe routes connecting Lake Superior to the Mississippi River.
Fur Trade Era (1600s–1800s)
French explorers and traders used the St. Louis River as a key fur trade route.
It was part of the Grand Portage route, connecting the Great Lakes to interior North America.
Fond du Lac, now a neighborhood in Duluth, was a major fur trading post established in the 1700s by the North West Company, and later taken over by the American Fur Company.
Logging & Industrial Boom (1800s–1900s)
The river became a transportation route for logging, with massive log drives flowing downstream.
Towns like Cloquet and Duluth grew as sawmills, paper mills, and tanneries set up along the river.
Industrial waste was dumped directly into the river, especially near the Duluth-Superior harbor, leading to severe pollution.
20th Century: Industrial Decline & Environmental Reckoning
Heavy pollution led to fish deformities, loss of wildlife, and toxic sediment buildup, particularly in the estuary.
In 1987, the lower St. Louis River was designated an Area of Concern (AOC) by the U.S. and Canada under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement.
Today: Cleanup & Conservation
Millions have been invested in cleanup since the 1990s, led by the EPA, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), tribal nations, and local groups.
Projects have included dredging contaminated sediment, restoring wetlands, and creating habitat for fish and birds.
The goal is to remove the AOC designation within this decade.