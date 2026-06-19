The history of gambling in Minneapolis mirrors Minnesota’s broader struggle between moral reform, organized vice, charitable gaming, and modern casinos.

When Minneapolis was a frontier milling town along the Mississippi River, gambling was common despite legal prohibitions. Card games, betting parlors, lotteries, and games of chance flourished in saloons frequented by lumbermen, river workers, and soldiers. Gambling was officially banned by the territorial legislature in 1851, and Minnesota’s 1858 constitution prohibited lotteries and authorized strong anti-gambling laws.

Like many growing river cities, Minneapolis developed a reputation for vice districts that included gambling, prostitution, and saloons. Enforcement was often inconsistent, particularly in areas near the riverfront and railroad terminals.

As Minneapolis became the world’s flour-milling capital, gambling remained embedded in saloon culture. Poker, faro, dice games, and betting pools were common in drinking establishments throughout downtown and the warehouse district.

Many saloons operated semi-open gambling rooms in back rooms or upstairs. Police raids occurred periodically, but gambling generally survived through political connections and selective enforcement.

The Prohibition era transformed gambling in Minneapolis and the Twin Cities.

While neighboring St. Paul became famous for the “O’Connor System,” which gave criminals a degree of protection, Minneapolis also saw illegal gambling operations tied to bootlegging networks. Gambling dens operated alongside speakeasies and illegal liquor operations. Organized crime figures moved between Minneapolis and St. Paul, often with corrupt political protection.

Horse-race betting, card rooms, and bookmaking thrived underground despite repeated crackdowns.

One of the most remarkable chapters in Minnesota gambling history involved illegal slot machines.

By the 1940s, roughly 8,000 illegal slot machines were reportedly operating across Minnesota, many at resorts, bars, and taverns. Although gambling was technically illegal, enforcement was often lax. Reform-minded Governor Luther Youngdahl pushed aggressive crackdowns beginning in the late 1940s. Anti-slot-machine legislation followed, dramatically reducing open gambling operations.

Minnesota took an unusual path toward legalized gambling.

Rather than opening commercial casinos, the state first legalized charitable bingo in 1945. Later, raffles, paddlewheels, tipboards, and pull-tabs were legalized. These games became fixtures in Minneapolis bars, VFW halls, churches, and community organizations.

The city’s famous pull-tab culture emerged during this period and remains a distinctive feature of Minneapolis taverns today. Profits often support youth sports, veterans’ organizations, and nonprofits.

A major turning point came when Minnesota voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing pari-mutuel horse racing. The state legalized horse-race wagering in 1983 and established the Minnesota Racing Commission.

This eventually led to the opening of Canterbury Park in nearby Shakopee, giving Twin Cities residents a legal betting venue for the first time in generations.

The modern gambling landscape emerged rapidly after 1988.

The federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act established the framework for tribal gaming nationwide. Minnesota tribes negotiated compacts and opened casinos throughout the state. At the same time, voters approved the constitutional amendment that created the Minnesota State Lottery, which began operations in 1990.

For Minneapolis residents, this meant legal casino gambling became readily accessible at nearby destinations such as Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and other regional tribal casinos.

Modern Minneapolis has a unique gambling culture compared with many American cities.

Instead of large commercial casinos downtown, gambling is concentrated in:

Pull-tabs and e-tabs in bars and restaurants

Charitable bingo and raffles

State lottery games

Horse-race wagering

Tribal casinos in the metro area and greater Minnesota

Poker and card rooms at racing facilities such as Canterbury Park

Minnesota’s tradition of charitable gambling has also produced uniquely local phenomena such as meat raffles and bar-based pull-tab culture that are deeply woven into Minneapolis social life.

Unlike cities such as Las Vegas, Chicago, or New Orleans, Minneapolis never became a major commercial gambling center. Instead, its history is defined by cycles of suppression and tolerance, with gambling often operating in saloons, riverfront districts, resort communities, charitable organizations, and tribal enterprises rather than large urban casinos.

The result is a gambling culture that remains surprisingly local, community-based, and tied to Minnesota traditions rather than large corporate gaming operations.

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