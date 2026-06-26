Gambling has played an important role in the history of St. Paul, Minnesota, for more than a century. From the city’s early days as a river town to its notorious gangster era and modern charitable gaming, gambling has reflected the social and economic changes that shaped St. Paul. While much of the gambling activity in the early twentieth century was illegal and controlled by organized crime, today’s gambling industry is highly regulated and serves charitable and recreational purposes.

In the nineteenth century, St. Paul grew rapidly as a transportation center along the Mississippi River. Steamboats brought traders, settlers, and travelers to the city, creating opportunities for entertainment and vice activities. Gambling became common in saloons, hotels, and riverfront establishments. Card games, dice games, and betting on various events attracted both residents and visitors. Although gambling was technically illegal under Minnesota law, enforcement was often weak, allowing gambling houses to operate openly in many parts of the city.

The most famous period in St. Paul’s gambling history occurred during the early twentieth century. In 1900, Police Chief John O’Connor established an informal arrangement that became known as the “Layover Agreement.” Under this system, criminals could live and conduct business in St. Paul if they registered with local police, paid fees or bribes, and avoided committing major crimes within city limits. This arrangement helped create an environment where illegal gambling flourished alongside other criminal enterprises.

St. Paul Police Chief John O’Connor

During the 1920s and 1930s, St. Paul became known nationwide as a haven for gangsters. The era of Prohibition, when alcohol was illegal in the United States, brought significant profits to organized crime groups. Many gangsters involved in bootlegging also operated illegal gambling establishments. One of the most influential figures was Leon Gleckman, often called the “Al Capone of St. Paul.” Gleckman controlled a large network of illegal businesses, including gambling operations, and became one of the city’s most powerful crime bosses. Casinos, betting rooms, and gambling clubs operated throughout St. Paul, attracting patrons from across the region.

The Al Capone of St. Paul, Leon Gleckman

Public concern about corruption and organized crime eventually led to reforms. By the mid-1930s, investigations by local officials and federal authorities exposed many of the criminal activities taking place in the city. The Layover Agreement ended, and law enforcement agencies began cracking down on illegal gambling operations. Many gambling establishments were closed, and the influence of organized crime declined significantly. Although illegal gambling did not disappear entirely, it no longer dominated city life as it had during the gangster era.

St. Paul mobsters

In the second half of the twentieth century, Minnesota adopted a different approach to gambling. Rather than attempting to eliminate all gambling activity, the state legalized and regulated certain forms of gaming. Charitable organizations were allowed to conduct bingo games, raffles, and pull-tab gambling to raise funds for community programs. The Minnesota State Lottery was established, and tribal casinos were authorized through agreements between Native American tribes and the state government. These changes transformed gambling from an underground criminal activity into a legal and regulated industry.

Today, gambling remains a part of life in St. Paul, but in a very different form than it existed a century ago. Charitable gambling is common in bars, restaurants, veterans’ organizations, and nonprofit groups throughout the city. Revenue from these activities often supports local charities, youth programs, and community projects. Strict regulations help ensure that gambling operations are conducted fairly and legally.

The history of gambling in St. Paul reflects the city’s broader transformation from a frontier river town to a modern metropolitan center. What began as informal betting in saloons evolved into a major organized crime enterprise during the gangster era before becoming a regulated activity that benefits communities. The story of gambling in St. Paul demonstrates how laws, social attitudes, and economic forces can shape the role of gambling in society over time.

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