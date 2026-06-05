Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catie's avatar
Catie
36m

I grew up in the Duluth area in the 70's/80's. Jeno's was a staple for us kids. Thank you for this wonderful memory!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture