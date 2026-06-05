Jeno Paulucci built one of Duluth’s most famous food empires from frozen pizza and convenience foods. His company, Jeno’s, became a major employer in the Twin Ports and helped put Duluth on the national frozen-food map in the 1960s through the 1980s.

The story started after Paulucci sold his hugely successful Chun King Chinese food company in the mid-1960s. He used the proceeds to launch Jeno’s Frozen Pizza in Duluth in 1968. At the time, frozen pizza was becoming popular nationwide, and Paulucci saw an opportunity to compete with other Minnesota brands like Totino’s.

Jeno’s quickly grew into a massive operation. The Duluth-area plants produced frozen pizzas, pizza kits, and eventually the product that became most famous: pizza rolls. According to company histories, Paulucci adapted equipment originally used for egg rolls and turned it into a pizza-filled snack product.

The company became deeply tied to Duluth’s economy. At its peak, Jeno’s employed over 1,300 workers in the Twin Ports area, making it one of the region’s largest private employers. Residents still remember the trucks, factories, and strong local identity around the brand.

Several “Bygones” columns from the Duluth News Tribune captured snapshots of that era:

In 1975, a semi loaded with Jeno’s pizzas overturned during a snowstorm and was reportedly looted of dozens of cases of frozen pizzas.

In 1982, the company announced major layoffs as operations began shifting out of Duluth.

By 1983, some production activity had moved to Ohio.

In 1985, Paulucci sold the Jeno’s pizza business to Pillsbury for roughly $135 million. Pillsbury later folded Jeno’s Pizza Rolls into the Totino’s brand, and eventually General Mills became the owner through acquisition.

Even though the original Duluth operations faded, the legacy remained huge:

Pizza rolls became one of America’s best-selling frozen snack foods.

Jeno Paulucci became one of Minnesota’s most famous entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

Older Minnesotans still remember Jeno’s branded frozen pizzas and boxed pizza kits sold in grocery stores nationwide.

For many people in Duluth, Jeno’s represents an era when the city was a major center for food manufacturing and frozen-food innovation.

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