The history of Larson Boats is closely tied to Minnesota’s boating culture and the evolution of recreational boats in America. Founded in 1913 in Little Falls, Minnesota, by Paul Larson, the company became one of the oldest continuously operating recreational boat builders in the United States.

Paul Larson started by building small wooden duck boats and fishing boats along the Mississippi River near Little Falls. He had begun experimenting with boatbuilding as a child using wood from old barns. As demand grew, Larson transitioned from hand-built custom boats into small-scale production.

By the 1920s and 1930s, Larson was producing wooden runabouts powered by early outboard motors. The company earned a reputation for durable craftsmanship and practical designs suited to Minnesota lakes.

One of Larson’s most famous boats was the “Falls Flyer,” introduced in the late 1930s. It featured an aircraft-inspired cockpit and streamlined styling that stood out from other boats of the era. Early versions were cedar-strip and canvas-covered wooden boats.

After World War II, Larson expanded rapidly as recreational boating exploded in popularity across the United States. The company also helped launch an aluminum-boat operation that later evolved into Crestliner.

Larson became one of the pioneers of fiberglass boat construction. In 1954, the company built its first fiberglass Falls Flyer, and by 1957 roughly 90% of production had shifted to fiberglass boats.

The company introduced the “All American” line in 1956, a model name that remained part of the Larson lineup for decades. Larson also became one of the first boat manufacturers to use fiberglass “chopper gun” spray technology for mass production.

By the late 1950s:

Larson employed around 300 workers in Little Falls

Boats were licensed for production in several U.S. and Canadian locations

The company had built a nationwide dealer network

During the 1960s, the business expanded beyond boats into snowmobiles and sporting goods. The parent company became Larson Industries and acquired interests in companies including Polaris Industries and Glasspar.

Larson continued producing popular fiberglass runabouts, ski boats, cruisers, and fishing boats through the 1970s and 1980s. Many vintage Larson boats from this era are still restored and used today, especially the All American series. Enthusiast communities on Reddit and classic boat forums frequently discuss restoring 1960s–1980s Larson models.

In later decades Larson focused on sport boats, deck boats, and bowriders. The company promoted innovations like:

VEC (Virtual Engineered Composites) construction

One-piece hull systems

Integrated stringer designs for lighter and stronger boats

Larson became part of the larger Genmar Holdings marine group, one of the biggest boat conglomerates in the country. After Genmar filed bankruptcy during the 2008 recession, Larson changed ownership several times.

In 2016, after more than 100 years in Little Falls, Larson announced it would close its Minnesota manufacturing facility and consolidate operations in Wisconsin. Economic pressures and changes in the boating market were cited as the main reasons.

The closure was emotional for central Minnesota because Larson had been one of the area’s best-known manufacturers for generations. Many residents had worked at the plant or owned Larson boats.

Larson’s legacy is significant because the company:

Helped popularize fiberglass recreational boats

Influenced postwar American boating culture

Spawned related brands like Crestliner

Remained a major Midwest boat builder for over a century

Vintage Larson boats — especially Falls Flyers and All Americans — are still popular among collectors and restorers today.

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