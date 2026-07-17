Since its founding in 1948, Lund Boats has become one of the most respected names in the fishing boat industry. Known for durability, innovation, and exceptional performance on rough water, Lund has earned a loyal following among anglers throughout the United States and Canada. From humble beginnings in rural Minnesota to becoming a leading manufacturer of aluminum fishing boats, the company’s history reflects a commitment to quality craftsmanship and a passion for the outdoors.

Lund Boats was established by Howard Lund in New York Mills, Minnesota. A skilled metalworker and outdoorsman, Lund designed and built an aluminum duck boat that was stronger, lighter, and more durable than the wooden boats commonly used at the time. Demand for his innovative design grew quickly, allowing the company to expand beyond hunting boats into aluminum fishing boats that were well suited to the lakes and rivers of the Upper Midwest.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Lund developed a reputation for building dependable boats that could withstand years of hard use. As recreational fishing became increasingly popular, the company expanded its product line with larger fishing boats and family runabouts. Lund continually refined its designs, improving hull performance, storage, and comfort while maintaining the rugged construction that became its trademark.

The 1970s and 1980s marked a period of significant innovation. Lund introduced several groundbreaking features, including flat-floor fishing boats that provided greater stability and improved movement around the deck. In 1979, the company launched the Tyee, a versatile model that combined family recreation with serious fishing capability. Less than a decade later, the Pro-V series was introduced and quickly became one of the most influential walleye tournament boats ever built. Professional anglers praised its handling, layout, and ability to perform in rough water.

Lund continued to lead the industry through the 1990s and 2000s by incorporating advanced hull designs, including the Integrated Power Strake (IPS) hull, which improved ride quality, tracking, and efficiency. Modern Lund boats also feature sophisticated electronics, spacious casting decks, innovative storage systems, and customizable accessory mounting options. While embracing new technology, the company has remained committed to the principles that made its boats successful: durability, safety, and fishability.

Today, Lund Boats remains one of the premier manufacturers of aluminum fishing boats in North America. Its models are used by professional tournament anglers, fishing guides, hunters, and recreational boaters alike. Boats such as the Pro-V, Tyee, Alaskan, Impact, and Renegade continue to set standards for quality and performance. More than seventy-five years after Howard Lund built his first aluminum boat, the company continues to embody innovation, craftsmanship, and a deep connection to the traditions of fishing and life on the water.

The history of Lund Boats is more than the story of a successful manufacturer—it is the story of American ingenuity and a company that has helped generations of anglers create lasting memories on lakes and rivers across the continent. By combining thoughtful engineering with a dedication to quality, Lund has earned its place as one of the most iconic names in recreational boating.

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