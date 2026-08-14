Saint Paul Union Depot has played a central role in the history of transportation and commerce in Minnesota. Located in the Lowertown neighborhood of Saint Paul, the magnificent railroad station has witnessed more than a century of change. From the age of steam locomotives and long-distance passenger trains to modern light rail and intercity transportation, Union Depot has repeatedly adapted to the changing needs of the city. In 2026, the station is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the opening of its present building.

The First Union Depot

The history of Union Depot began in the late nineteenth century, when Saint Paul was becoming an important transportation center. Railroads were rapidly expanding across Minnesota, connecting Saint Paul with Minneapolis, Chicago, the Dakotas, the Pacific Northwest, and other parts of the country.

In 1879, nine railroads joined together to establish the Saint Paul Union Depot Company. The idea was to provide a single passenger terminal rather than forcing travelers to use several separate railroad stations. Great Northern Railway leader James J. Hill was one of the important figures behind the effort.

The first Union Depot opened in 1881 near the Mississippi River. It quickly became an important gateway into Saint Paul. The station served passengers arriving in the city, people heading west in search of new opportunities, immigrants, and travelers moving throughout the growing railroad network.

The original station was damaged by fire and rebuilt in 1884. During its busiest period, Union Depot became one of the most heavily used railroad stations in the region. By the late nineteenth century, enormous numbers of passengers were passing through Saint Paul, demonstrating the importance of rail transportation to the city’s economy and growth.

The Fire and a New Vision

As railroad traffic increased, the older depot eventually became inadequate. The station was destroyed by another major fire in 1913. Rather than simply rebuilding another small terminal, the Saint Paul Union Depot Company decided to create a much larger and more impressive station that could serve the city’s railroads for generations.

The new depot was designed by architect Charles Sumner Frost, who was known for his work on major railroad stations. His design called for an imposing Neoclassical building with a monumental waiting room, large windows, elegant columns, and extensive passenger facilities.

Construction began in 1917. World War I and economic difficulties slowed the project, but work continued. The enormous undertaking eventually became one of the largest construction projects in downtown Saint Paul during the twentieth century. The original construction cost was approximately $15 million.

James J. Hill, whose railroad empire had helped make Saint Paul a major transportation center, died in 1916 and therefore did not live to see the completed building.

The Grand Opening of the Present Depot

The present Union Depot was completed and opened in 1926. It was designed to be more than simply a place where passengers boarded trains. It was intended as a grand gateway to Saint Paul and one of the city’s most impressive public spaces.

The enormous waiting room became the architectural centerpiece of the station. Travelers entering the building encountered a spacious and elegant interior designed to accommodate large crowds. The station also contained ticketing facilities, offices, restaurants, passenger services, and connections to the extensive rail yards behind the main building.

Union Depot served multiple railroads, making it a true “union” station. During its peak years, trains carried thousands of passengers through Saint Paul. The station connected the city to destinations throughout the United States and helped establish Lowertown as an important transportation and commercial district.

Union Depot During the Great Depression and World War II

The Great Depression of the 1930s brought difficult economic conditions, but trains continued to operate through Union Depot. Railroads remained an essential part of American transportation, carrying passengers, mail, and freight even during hard economic times.

World War II brought another period of tremendous activity. Railroads became essential to the nation’s war effort, transporting soldiers, military equipment, workers, and supplies. Union Depot was once again filled with travelers. For many Minnesotans leaving for military service or returning home, the station became an emotional landmark.

The depot was therefore not merely a transportation facility. It was a place where people experienced important moments in their lives—departures, reunions, vacations, business trips, and journeys to new homes.

The Decline of Passenger Rail

After World War II, American transportation began to change dramatically. Automobiles became increasingly popular, highways expanded, and commercial aviation became more accessible. Passenger rail service declined throughout the United States.

Union Depot experienced the same decline. Many passenger trains were discontinued as railroads struggled to compete with automobiles, buses, and airplanes. By the 1960s, the enormous station was handling only a fraction of the passenger traffic it had accommodated during its heyday.

The final chapter of the original passenger-rail era came in 1971. Burlington’s Afternoon Zephyr departed Union Depot on April 30, 1971. It was the last passenger train to serve the historic station before the nation’s passenger rail system was reorganized under Amtrak.

With the end of regular passenger service, much of the depot was closed. The railroad tracks and platforms eventually disappeared, and portions of the complex were converted to other uses.

Preservation of a Saint Paul Landmark

Despite the decline of railroad service, Union Depot remained an important part of Saint Paul’s architectural heritage. The Head House remained in use, helping keep the building connected to the community.

In 1974, the Union Depot Head House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. This recognition helped establish the historic significance of the building and strengthened efforts to preserve it.

For several decades, however, the future of the depot remained uncertain. The building no longer served the transportation role for which it had been designed, and portions of the surrounding railroad infrastructure had been removed.

The Restoration of Union Depot

A major turning point came in the early twenty-first century. Ramsey County acquired Union Depot and developed plans to restore the historic building while returning it to a transportation role.

The restoration was an enormous undertaking. Between 2011 and 2012, the depot underwent approximately $243 million in renovation work. The goal was to preserve the historic architecture while transforming the facility into a modern transportation center.

The restored Union Depot reopened in 2012. The building once again became a transportation hub, but its role was different from that of the railroad station of the 1920s. Instead of serving dozens of traditional passenger trains, the restored facility became a multimodal center serving different forms of transportation.

Today, Union Depot accommodates passenger rail, buses, light rail, events, cultural activities, and visitors. Its restoration also contributed to the continuing redevelopment and revitalization of Saint Paul’s historic Lowertown district.

Union Depot Today

More than a century after the first station opened, Union Depot remains a gathering place in Saint Paul. Its historic architecture provides a physical connection to the city’s railroad past, while its modern transportation facilities give the building a new purpose.

The depot’s history is closely connected to the development of Saint Paul itself. Railroads helped turn the city into a major commercial center, bringing people, businesses, immigrants, and goods into the region. The grand 1926 station represented the confidence and ambition of an era when railroads were at the heart of American transportation.

The building’s survival is particularly significant because many historic railroad stations disappeared after passenger rail declined in the mid-twentieth century. Instead of being demolished, Union Depot was preserved and given a new life.

A Century of Connection

In 2026, Union Depot marks 100 years since the completion of the present building. Its story stretches even further back—to the original 1881 station and the railroad boom that transformed Saint Paul.

Union Depot has experienced fires, wars, economic depression, the golden age of passenger trains, the decline of rail travel, decades of reduced use, and a remarkable restoration. Through all these changes, it has remained a landmark in the heart of Saint Paul.

Perhaps the most important part of Union Depot’s history is its ability to adapt. It began as a solution to the problems created by a rapidly expanding railroad system. It later became one of America’s great passenger terminals, then survived the decline of passenger rail, and finally emerged as a modern transportation and community center.

Today, visitors who walk through the grand waiting room are surrounded by reminders of another era, but they are also experiencing a building that continues to serve its original purpose in a new form: connecting people and places. After 100 years, Union Depot remains one of Saint Paul’s most enduring landmarks and one of Minnesota’s most important symbols of the age of rail transportation.

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