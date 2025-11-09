Minnesota’s long winters and deep snow once represented hardship and isolation for the people living in its northern reaches. Yet out of those same conditions emerged one of the most innovative industries in American recreation: snowmobile manufacturing. From small-town workshops to global corporations, the state became the cradle of snowmobiling, home to pioneering companies like Polaris, Arctic Cat, and Scorpion that transformed how people moved and played across frozen landscapes.

Origins in Roseau: The Birth of Polaris

The story begins in Roseau, a small town near Minnesota’s northern border. In the 1940s, brothers Edgar and Allan Hetteen operated a metalworking shop called Hetteen Hoist & Derrick, where they built equipment for local loggers and farmers. Among their employees was a young mechanic named David Johnson, who, in 1956, constructed a motorized sled to help hunters and trappers travel over deep snow. That machine—assembled from spare parts and ingenuity—was the prototype for what would become the Polaris Sno-Traveler, the first in a long line of Minnesota-made snowmobiles.

Polaris’s early machines were crude but effective, with wooden skis, cleated tracks, and small engines. The company’s founders saw potential beyond utility: snowmobiles could be used for recreation. In 1960, Edgar Hetteen famously led a 1,200-mile trek across Alaska to demonstrate the reliability of Polaris snowmobiles. The expedition was a marketing triumph and cemented the company’s place at the forefront of a rapidly expanding new industry.

The Rise of Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls

Just a few miles east, another northern Minnesota town soon joined the race. In 1960, Edgar Hetteen—after parting ways with Polaris—founded Arctic Enterprises in Thief River Falls. His new company built the Arctic Cat, a lightweight, agile snowmobile that appealed to recreational riders. Through aggressive marketing, racing, and continual innovation, Arctic Cat quickly became one of Polaris’s fiercest competitors.

By the late 1960s and early 1970s, Arctic Cat was producing tens of thousands of machines a year. Snowmobile racing became a major winter pastime, and northern Minnesota towns like Thief River Falls thrived on the growing industry. Yet success brought challenges. The oil crisis of 1973, coupled with mild winters and market saturation, triggered an industry-wide crash. Arctic Enterprises went bankrupt in 1981, only to be revived two years later as Arctic Cat Inc., once again headquartered in Thief River Falls—where production continues today.

Scorpion and the Crosby Connection

While Polaris and Arctic Cat dominated headlines, smaller Minnesota manufacturers also made their mark. In Crosby, the Trail-A-Sled company introduced the Scorpion brand in the late 1950s. Scorpion snowmobiles became known for their distinctive red color and rugged design. Although never as large as its northern rivals, Scorpion was an early innovator, introducing one of the first fiberglass hoods and slide-rail suspensions. The company changed hands several times and eventually folded in the 1980s, but its influence lingered through collectors and enthusiasts who still preserve the machines.

Innovation, Decline, and Diversification

By the 1970s, Minnesota was home to dozens of snowmobile brands, but consolidation quickly followed. Harsh economic realities thinned the field, leaving Polaris and Arctic Cat as the state’s enduring manufacturers. Both companies adapted by diversifying—developing all-terrain vehicles, side-by-sides, and personal watercraft—to offset the seasonal nature of snowmobile sales.

Even as snowmobile production declined, its economic and cultural footprint remained significant. At its peak around 2001, Minnesota had nearly 300,000 registered snowmobiles, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars annually to the state’s economy. Towns like Roseau and Thief River Falls became synonymous with manufacturing excellence, blending small-town work ethic with cutting-edge engineering.

A Modern Legacy

Today, Polaris remains headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, with its original Roseau plant still in operation—a living monument to the company’s roots. Arctic Cat, now owned by Textron Inc., continues to produce sleds in Thief River Falls and engines in St. Cloud. The machines themselves have evolved dramatically: today’s snowmobiles are high-performance vehicles capable of speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, boasting advanced suspension systems and lightweight materials unimagined by the early pioneers.

In 2025, Arctic Cat announced it would restart snowmobile and side-by-side production at its Minnesota facilities after a brief hiatus—an affirmation that the spirit of innovation born in the frozen north still endures. Meanwhile, Polaris continues to invest in electric and hybrid snowmobile technologies, exploring new frontiers in sustainability and performance.

Conclusion

Minnesota’s contribution to the snowmobile industry is far more than mechanical—it’s cultural. The machines built in small northern towns turned isolation into adventure and made winter a season of freedom rather than constraint. From garage-built prototypes to global exports, Minnesota’s snowmobile manufacturers embodied the resilience and creativity of a state shaped by snow. Their legacy rides on every winter trail, a reminder that necessity and imagination can thrive even in the coldest conditions.

Share Minnesota Madness