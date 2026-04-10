The history of the August Schell Brewing Company reflects the broader story of German immigration, frontier entrepreneurship, and the development of the American brewing industry in the Upper Midwest. Founded in 1860 in New Ulm, Minnesota, the brewery has survived wars, economic crises, and the upheaval of Prohibition to become the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota and one of the longest-operating breweries in the United States.

The origins of the brewery are closely tied to the German immigrant community that settled New Ulm in the mid-19th century. The town itself was founded in 1854 by the Chicago-based German cultural organization known as the Turner Society (Turnverein), whose members sought to establish a German-language settlement in the American Midwest. These immigrants brought with them traditions of beer brewing, communal beer gardens, and a strong cultural attachment to lager beer.

Among these immigrants was August Schell, who arrived in the United States from the Kingdom of Bavaria in 1848 during the wave of migration following the European revolutionary movements of that year. Schell worked a variety of jobs before settling in New Ulm, where he recognized an opportunity: the rapidly growing German community had a strong demand for locally produced beer.

In partnership with businessman Jacob Bernhardt, Schell established a small brewery in 1860 along the Cottonwood River. The site was carefully chosen because of its access to natural spring water and underground storage caves suitable for the cold aging process required for lager beer.

The early years of the brewery coincided with turbulent times on the Minnesota frontier. Just two years after the brewery opened, the region was shaken by the Dakota War of 1862. New Ulm itself was attacked during the conflict, and the town suffered extensive damage. Despite these hardships, the brewery survived and continued operations.

By the late 19th century, the August Schell Brewing Company had become an important regional producer. Like many German-American breweries, it specialized in traditional European styles of lager beer. Improvements in transportation and refrigeration technology allowed the company to expand distribution beyond the immediate New Ulm area.

When August Schell died in 1891, leadership of the brewery passed to his son, Otto Schell, marking the beginning of a multi-generation family enterprise. Over time, the brewery would remain under continuous family ownership—an increasingly rare distinction in the American brewing industry.

The most significant challenge in the brewery’s history came with the passage of the Prohibition in the United Statesfollowing ratification of the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution in 1919. With the production and sale of alcoholic beverages banned nationwide, hundreds of American breweries were forced to close.

The Schell family managed to keep the business alive by producing alternative products such as “near beer,” soft drinks, and candy. Although these products generated far less revenue than beer, they allowed the brewery to maintain its facilities and workforce until the repeal of Prohibition in 1933 with the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution.

When legal brewing resumed, Schell’s was one of the few regional breweries still intact and able to restart operations quickly.

The decades following World War II saw massive consolidation in the American brewing industry. Large national brands dominated the market, and many smaller regional breweries disappeared. Schell’s survived in part by maintaining a strong regional identity and loyal customer base in Minnesota and neighboring states.

A major turning point came in 2002 when the company acquired the rights to brew the historic Minnesota beer brand Grain Belt from the Pabst Brewing Company. Grain Belt had been a beloved local brand since the 19th century, and bringing production back to Minnesota strengthened Schell’s position as a guardian of regional brewing traditions.

In the late 20th and early 21st centuries, the rise of the American craft beer movement renewed interest in small and independent breweries. Schell’s adapted by experimenting with new styles while maintaining its classic lagers.

Under the leadership of brewmaster Ted Marti, a sixth-generation descendant of August Schell, the brewery launched the “Noble Star Collection,” a series of Berliner-style sour beers produced through traditional fermentation techniques.

Today the August Schell Brewing Company remains a family-run enterprise more than 160 years after its founding. Its brewery grounds in New Ulm include historic buildings, underground cellars, and a traditional beer garden that reflect the German brewing heritage of the region.

The endurance of the August Schell Brewing Company illustrates the resilience of immigrant traditions in American industry. Through wars, economic upheaval, and sweeping regulatory changes, the brewery has maintained a continuous connection to its 19th-century origins.

As both a historic institution and an active modern brewery, Schell’s stands as a symbol of Minnesota’s German-American heritage and the enduring cultural significance of beer in community life.

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