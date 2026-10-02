For nearly ninety years, the Hennepin County Poor Farm was an important but largely forgotten institution in the history of Hennepin County and the community that eventually became Hopkins, Minnesota. From the mid-1860s until 1953, the county operated a large farm and residential institution for people who were unable to support themselves. Its history reflects a period when poverty was treated primarily as a local responsibility and when counties used farms, almshouses, and other institutions to provide food, shelter, and supervision for people in need.

The origins of the Hennepin County Poor Farm can be traced to the earliest years of Minnesota statehood. In 1849, the territorial legislature placed responsibility for the care of the poor with the counties. During the 1850s, Hennepin County experimented with different arrangements for caring for people who needed public assistance. In 1857, the county established a poor farm, although its approach changed several times as officials debated how the responsibility should be divided between the county and townships. State legislation in 1864 again emphasized county responsibility for poor relief, leading Hennepin County to acquire a substantial tract of land for a permanent institution.

The farm was established in what was then a rural part of Hennepin County, west of Minneapolis. The property eventually became associated with West Minneapolis and later Hopkins. The Hopkins Historical Society describes the Poor Farm as a roughly 400-acre property located near what is now Highway 169 and Fifth Avenue South. It opened in 1865 and remained in operation until the property was sold in 1953.

The concept behind a poor farm was relatively straightforward. Instead of providing all assistance as direct payments, the county maintained a farm where residents could receive housing, food, and supervision. Those who were physically capable were expected to contribute labor. Farming therefore served both an economic and social purpose. Crops and livestock could help feed the institution and reduce operating expenses, while work provided a daily routine for residents.

Life at the Poor Farm, however, was not the same for everyone. Some residents were elderly or physically disabled and could not perform farm labor. Others may have been temporarily unable to support themselves. Historical research on Minnesota poor farms shows that these institutions could simultaneously function as places of shelter and as highly regulated environments. Residents had to live according to institutional rules, and the distinction between receiving assistance and being expected to work was often complicated.

The size of the Hennepin County institution increased over the decades. Agriculture remained an important part of its operation, and historic photographs show residents and workers engaged in farming activities, including threshing. The Poor Farm Geographies of Minnesota project has documented the physical layout of the Hennepin County property through maps, photographs, newspapers, and other archival sources.

The institution was also closely connected to the surrounding community. The Poor Farm employed local people and purchased or produced supplies needed to operate the facility. A history maintained by the Hopkins Historical Society notes that many employees of the institution were residents of Hopkins. The facility consequently became an important part of the local economy as well as a place where people in need were housed.

By the early twentieth century, the Poor Farm had become a substantial institution. A 1923 history of Zion Lutheran Church in Hopkins recalled that the Hennepin County Poor Farm housed approximately 200 residents. Later, a new structure constructed in 1926 reportedly accommodated 234 people by 1930.

The county property also became part of a larger institutional landscape in the Glen Lake area. The surrounding community eventually included other county facilities, including institutions for children and a major tuberculosis treatment center. The Hennepin County Home School for Boys and Girls, for example, operated at Glen Lake during the twentieth century. A 1939 federal directory lists the Hennepin County Home School for Boys at Glen Lake with a capacity of 65 boys.

The Poor Farm’s existence reflected a much broader Minnesota and American approach to poverty. During the nineteenth century, counties commonly established poor farms or almshouses because public officials considered local government responsible for people who had no means of support. In many communities, poor farms were deliberately located outside population centers. Contemporary discussion of the proposed Hennepin County farm emphasized that a rural location would discourage people from coming simply to seek winter relief and would make the farm more economical to operate.

This philosophy gradually changed during the twentieth century. Government assistance increasingly moved away from the nineteenth-century model of institutional relief and toward pensions, public assistance, hospitals, nursing homes, and other specialized services. The Social Security Act of 1935 was particularly significant because it established a federal system of old-age assistance and other forms of social welfare. As these newer programs developed, the economic and social rationale for maintaining a large county poor farm weakened.

By the middle of the twentieth century, the Hennepin County Poor Farm was approaching the end of its long history. The agricultural operation had declined in importance, and the county was moving toward more specialized approaches to social services and institutional care. In 1953, after approximately nine decades of operation, the Poor Farm closed and the property was sold.

The disappearance of the Poor Farm also meant that much of its physical landscape eventually disappeared. Roads, neighborhoods, public facilities, and other development transformed the former rural property. The institution that had once occupied hundreds of acres became increasingly difficult to recognize as Hopkins developed into a modern suburban community.

Nevertheless, the Poor Farm remains an important part of local history. Its story is not simply about an old farm or an obsolete county institution. It provides a window into how earlier generations understood poverty, disability, aging, work, and government responsibility. The people who lived there came from different circumstances, but they shared the experience of receiving assistance within a system that combined housing, food, labor, and supervision.

Today, historians are beginning to reconstruct the lives of those residents as well as the physical history of the property. Research projects such as Poor Farm Geographies of Minnesota have used maps, newspapers, photographs, and archival records to investigate the Hennepin County Poor Farm and its legacy. In 2023, students studying the site presented research entitled “Death and Life at the Hennepin County Poor Farm” at the Hopkins Public Library.

The history of the Hennepin County Poor Farm ultimately illustrates a major transformation in American social welfare. In the nineteenth century, poverty relief was often local, agricultural, and institutional. By the middle of the twentieth century, assistance had increasingly become part of a larger system of government programs and specialized social services. The Poor Farm disappeared in 1953, but the questions it raises about poverty, dignity, work, public responsibility, and community remain part of the history of Hennepin County.

The former Poor Farm is therefore more than a forgotten piece of land in Hopkins. For almost ninety years, it was a place where hundreds of people lived, worked, received care, and died. Its history connects the development of Hopkins with the much larger transformation of American attitudes toward poverty and public welfare. Remembering the Poor Farm helps preserve an important part of the human history of the western Twin Cities.

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