The Selby Tunnel is an important but often overlooked part of the history of St. Paul, Minnesota. Built during the early twentieth century, the tunnel was an engineering solution to one of the city’s most difficult transportation challenges: the steep hill separating downtown St. Paul from the neighborhoods along Selby Avenue. For decades, it carried streetcars beneath the hillside, helping residents travel to work, shop downtown, and move between neighborhoods. Although streetcar service ended in the 1950s, the tunnel remains a fascinating reminder of St. Paul’s transportation heritage.

During the late nineteenth century, St. Paul was expanding rapidly. Residential neighborhoods developed west of downtown, including the area now known as Cathedral Hill. Selby Avenue became an important transportation corridor connecting these neighborhoods with the city’s business district. However, the steep grade near St. Anthony Hill made streetcar operations difficult. Early street railway operators relied on cable cars and mechanical assistance to help cars negotiate the incline. These arrangements were cumbersome and required careful control, particularly when cars traveled downhill.

The solution was to construct a tunnel beneath the hill. The Twin City Rapid Transit Company, which operated the streetcar system in the Twin Cities, undertook the project in the early 1900s. Construction began in 1905, and the tunnel opened to streetcar traffic in 1907. Approximately 1,500 feet long, the tunnel extended beneath the hillside, allowing streetcars to avoid the steepest portion of the surface route. Its construction represented a significant engineering achievement for St. Paul. By reducing the grade that streetcars had to climb, the tunnel made transportation more practical and reliable.

The Selby Tunnel soon became an integral part of the city’s streetcar network. Two tracks allowed cars to travel in opposite directions, connecting residential districts with downtown St. Paul and the wider Twin Cities transportation system. The tunnel also supported the growth of the Selby Avenue commercial district. During the early twentieth century, the avenue was lined with neighborhood businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies, clothing shops, restaurants, and theaters. Convenient streetcar service helped residents reach these establishments and enabled businesses to serve customers from surrounding communities.

The tunnel’s history also reflects the broader development of St. Paul. At a time when most people did not own automobiles, streetcars provided an essential form of public transportation. They influenced where people lived, how they traveled, and where businesses developed. The Selby Tunnel was an example of how the city’s engineers adapted transportation infrastructure to the area’s challenging geography. Rather than attempting to eliminate the hill, they built a passage through it, making the streetcar system more efficient.

After World War II, however, transportation patterns began to change. Automobiles became increasingly common, and bus service gradually replaced streetcars throughout the Twin Cities. Streetcar operations along Selby Avenue ended in the early 1950s. Once the streetcars stopped running, the tunnel no longer served its original purpose. It was officially closed in 1959. The western entrance near Nina Street was covered, while the eastern entrance remained recognizable before being sealed off. The tunnel was abandoned rather than converted into a modern roadway or pedestrian passage.

Today, the Selby Tunnel remains underground, largely hidden from everyday view. Its sealed eastern entrance can be seen below the Cathedral of Saint Paul, where portions of the original streetcar tracks remain visible. Although the tunnel is not open to the public, its surviving entrance provides a physical connection to the city’s past. It stands as evidence of the engineering ingenuity and public transportation systems that helped shape St. Paul during the early twentieth century.

The history of the Selby Tunnel is more than the story of an abandoned railway passage. It illustrates the relationship between transportation, engineering, and urban development. The tunnel helped overcome a difficult geographical obstacle, improved streetcar travel, and supported the growth of a thriving commercial neighborhood. Its eventual closure reflects the nationwide shift from streetcars to automobiles and buses after World War II.

More than a century after it opened, the Selby Tunnel remains a remarkable piece of St. Paul’s history. Though its streetcars are long gone, the structure beneath the hillside preserves the memory of an era when electric railways were central to city life. The tunnel reminds us that the streets and neighborhoods we see today were shaped by earlier generations of workers, engineers, and residents who found practical solutions to the challenges of their time.

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