Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is a goddess! No, I’m not talking about her looks, and she’s plenty good looking, I’m talking about her referring Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution regarding fraud in Minnesota. The best news of 2026 to date. Both of those two are absolute scum balls that should be shunned by society.

You’ll note in this video Rep. Luna is talking with Rep. Kristin Robbins who is running for governor of Minnesota and is by far the best and most qualified candidate for that position and I urge all Minnesotans to vote for her. She is the Chair of the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee and has gotten to the bottom of all this fraud and will not rest until justice is served.

This is now confirmed news. It’s up to DOJ to do the right thing and pursue criminal charges, then make sure it doesn’t wind up in Boasberg’s courtroom!

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice concerning Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s alleged involvement in obstructing federal oversight of the state’s recently exposed fraud scandal. In separate letters addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday, Luna made her case that the two state officials should be subject to criminal investigation and prosecution for violating federal law. One of the cited laws criminalizes conspiracies to defraud the United States, and another establishes criminal liability for those who aid and abet federal offenses.

The DOJ did in fact confirm receipt of the criminal referrals late this afternoon.

