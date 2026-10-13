Rep. Ilhan Omar’s team is clutching pearls because federal agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant at her D.C. home over decades-old immigration paperwork. The absolute horror: probable cause, a judge’s signature, and boxes being carried out. Tyranny!

This from the same crowd that spent years screaming “no one is above the law” while cheering every raid on their political enemies. Suddenly a warrant investigating potential fraud on childhood refugee documents is “weaponization.” Timing before an election? Catastrophic, unless it’s the other side getting investigated, of course.

Omar has built a career lecturing Americans about accountability. Apparently that only applies to everyone else. Citizenship isn’t a get-out-of-scrutiny card, and progressive voting records don’t grant lifetime immunity.

Call it an “outrageous abuse of power” if it feels good. The rest of us will just call it a warrant.

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