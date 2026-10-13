Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Millard's avatar
Tim Millard
Oct 13

My sincere prayer to our Lord & savior, Jesus, is that they finally get some documentation and the balls to send her back where she came from. Toute de suite!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chip Drewry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture