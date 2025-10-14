Remember what I’ve said numerous times, and I’m not the only one who has been saying it. Those people (YDSA: Young Democrat Socialists of America) are telling you exactly who and what they are and what to expect. Believe them.

Another week, another death threat against conservative students. This time it’s at the University of Minnesota Duluth, where members of the Turning Point USA chapter were reportedly told by a passerby that he “hoped they were next.” Next—after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, their national founder.

Let that sink in.

So much for “ turning down the temperature,” something they never had any intention of doing, and they have proved that time and time again.

A young man was murdered for his political beliefs, and instead of mourning or reflecting, someone on a college campus used his death as a punchline—a promise that more should die. And what does the university say? They’re “reviewing” it. Reviewing.

That’s bureaucratic code for “hoping it blows over.”

This is not an isolated incident. Last spring, a UMD student—then president of the campus chapter of the YDSA—was charged with felony threats of violence after allegedly telling a TPUSA leader, “I will line all you [expletive] up against a wall and shoot you.” The same campus. The same group of students. Sure hope the TPUSA kids said what I would have which is, “Hey! Just like the Nazi’s in Germany, right on, Bro. You know Lenin’s Bolsheviks did it too, back in Russia. You’ve got the playbook down, Bro!” His head would have exploded and that would have been so fun to watch!

Well, here we are six months later, with another YDSA threat.

Where’s the outrage from the so-called champions of tolerance? Where are the university’s diversity offices, so quick to issue statements about “hate” whenever it fits the progressive narrative? When conservatives are the targets, suddenly “hate speech” becomes “a misunderstanding.” “Violence” becomes “an isolated incident.” And “justice” becomes “a review.”

This double standard is poison. It teaches students that political violence is acceptable—as long as it’s aimed in the “right” direction. That’s the whole point.

For years, left-wing activists have smeared Turning Point USA as “dangerous,” “fascist,” or “hate-filled.” Now we’re seeing the consequences of that rhetoric. When you spend years dehumanizing conservatives, eventually someone decides they can treat them as less than human. That’s not campus activism. That’s moral rot.

And it’s not confined to one campus in Minnesota. Across the country, conservative students are harassed, silenced, and physically threatened. They’re shouted down at events, blacklisted from clubs, and told that their mere presence is “harmful.” Meanwhile, universities that preach “safe spaces” can’t guarantee conservatives physical safety on their own quads.

Here’s the truth the left and their university allies don’t want to face: free speech means speech you don’t agree with, speech you don’t like, speech you find offensive, speech you find racist or bigoted, and yes even speech you find to be hateful. But here’s the beauty of it, they have a right to say it, but they don’t have a right to be heard, meaning you don’t have to listen to it, you don’t have to attend an event, you can turn the radio or TV off. That’s your right. But you don’t have the right to disrupt or silence anyones constitutional right to free speech. Your rights end when your rights infringe upon others exercising their rights. That’s how it works.

UMD should stop hiding behind PR statements and act. Identify the threat. Expel the individual. Pursue criminal charges. And then take a hard look at how their own culture of ideological intolerance helped create this environment.

Every student—left, right, or center—deserves to feel safe on campus. But safety begins with equal treatment under the rules, not selective outrage based on politics.

If universities can’t defend that basic principle, then they don’t deserve public funding, period.

