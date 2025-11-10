Today is a day of remembrance for those of us who live in a Great Lakes state, especially when 7:10 PM rolls around. And for me, having spent my summer’s at the family summer home on Madeline Island, facing Bayfield, WI on the West Channel seeing the occasional freighter right out from the front yard, in the heart of iron ore shipping with Duluth-Superior to the west and Ashland to the south, and experiencing the lake in our boats.

50 years ago, on the night of November 10, 1975, a monstrous November gale rolled across Lake Superior, whipping waves as high as 35-40 feet and winds gusting past 70 miles per hour. In that chaos, the massive ore freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald vanished from radar. Within minutes, the ship that had been one of the Great Lakes’ most famous vessels—and the pride of the American merchant fleet—was gone. All 29 men aboard were lost, their bodies never recovered. Fifty years later, the story of the Edmund Fitzgerald remains one of the most haunting and enduring tragedies in maritime history.

The Fitzgerald was no ordinary freighter. When launched in 1958, it was the largest ship ever to sail the Great Lakes—729 feet long, capable of carrying more than 26,000 tons of iron ore pellets. Operated by the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company and chartered to Oglebay Norton, the Fitzgerald was regarded as one of the most reliable and elegant vessels on the inland seas. Her captain, Ernest M. McSorley, was a seasoned mariner, known for his professionalism and calm demeanor even in rough weather. That reputation made the ship’s sudden disappearance all the more shocking.

On that final voyage, the Fitzgerald departed Superior, Wisconsin, bound for Zug Island in Detroit with a full load of taconite pellets. A second vessel, the Arthur M. Anderson, followed behind her, both ships bracing against the storm that swept across Superior on November 9 and 10. As the day wore on, conditions deteriorated rapidly. Snow squalls reduced visibility to near zero, and waves battered the Fitzgerald’s decks, damaging her radar and opening hatches. Around 7:10 p.m., the Anderson’s captain received a calm final radio message from McSorley: “We are holding our own.” Minutes later, the Fitzgerald disappeared from radar. No distress signal was ever heard.

The Arthur M. Anderson still in service, still carrying taconite, now the most celebrated vessel on the lakes

When wreckage was found the next morning—lifeboats crushed, oil slicks drifting on the surface—the worst was confirmed. The ship had gone down in 530 feet of water, about 17 miles north-northwest of Whitefish Point. The investigation that followed produced no single definitive cause. Some experts believed the ship had been overwhelmed by a “three sisters” series of towering waves that modern research models have shown to reach a height of 63 feet. Others suspected structural failure or open hatch covers that allowed tons of water to flood the hold. Whatever the cause, the disaster led to sweeping changes in Great Lakes shipping: improved weather forecasting, stricter safety inspections, and the mandatory installation of depth finders and survival suits.

The loss might have faded into history—but it didn’t. A year later, Canadian songwriter Gordon Lightfoot released “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” an elegiac ballad that transformed the event into legend. With its mournful melody and vivid storytelling, the song gave voice to the mystery and sorrow surrounding the sinking, ensuring that the names of the ship and her crew would never be forgotten.

Now, in 2025, the 50th anniversary of that fateful night, memorials and exhibitions across the Great Lakes are marking the occasion. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum at Whitefish Point, near the site of the disaster, will ring its ship’s bell 29 times—once for each man lost. The National Museum of the Great Lakes in Toledo is hosting a multi-day remembrance with archival exhibits and oral histories from families of the crew. A new historical marker has been placed in Superior, Wisconsin, honoring the ship’s last port of call. And throughout the region, bells, church carillons, and maritime memorials will toll at 7:10 p.m.—the moment the Fitzgerald was last heard from.

Half a century later, the Edmund Fitzgerald continues to symbolize the perils and majesty of the Great Lakes. The ship’s story endures not only as a tale of tragedy but as a testament to courage, craftsmanship, and the unforgiving power of nature. Beneath 500 feet of cold Superior water, the Fitzgerald rests, her hull split in two, silently preserving the mystery of what happened that night. Yet every November, when the gales return, the legend lives on—and the men of the Fitzgerald are remembered once more.

