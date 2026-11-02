For nearly a decade, Rep. Ilhan Omar and her allies waved a three-sentence 2016 letter from then-U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger as proof that the brother-marriage allegations were baseless. It worked. Coverage dried up. The story was buried under cries of “racism” and “Islamophobia.” Same old and tired Democrat bullshit.

Now Luger has told the truth: the letter “was never meant to say anything about the substance of the claims.” It only corrected a news report that his office had requested an investigation. Federal agents under the Obama administration did investigate Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. They found evidence suggesting the two were siblings. The case stalled only because the statute of limitations had already run out.

Omar’s campaign weaponized a carefully narrow letter into a full exoneration. The media played along. The public was misled. A sitting member of Congress who has spent years lecturing Americans about justice and accountability has never been forced to fully answer serious questions about possible immigration fraud.

That’s not how a healthy republic treats powerful people. Truth matters more than narrative. The letter never cleared her, and everyone who pretended it did owes the country an apology, and a resignation.

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