Adrian Shine, now 76, moved to the Scottish Highlands in 1973, founded the Loch Ness Project, and spent decades investigating sightings with scientific methods, including leading the major 1987 Operation Deepscan sonar survey. He argues that “Nessie” is a modern myth. Reported encounters, he says, stem from natural phenomena and optical illusions such as boat wakes, floating debris, or birds on calm water rather than a large unknown animal. While he respects the sincerity of witnesses, the evidence points firmly to legend over biology.

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