It’s not shocking The Lowry is closing, it’s shocking how long it took.

(KSTP) Blue Plate Restaurant Company announced on social media that The Lowry will close on April 26. The company said several factors made it difficult to stay open.

Several factors. How about crime, an anti-business climate, and extremely high taxes, not to mention likely being understaffed because no one wants to work there because of the crime, and no one wants to go there because of the crime. But that’s every business that somehow remained there. It’s only a matter of time.

Andrea Corbin, president of the Uptown Association, said 65 businesses have closed in the area in the past four years. “It’s devastating. It’s devastating,” Corbin said. 18 months of construction along Hennepin Avenue made it harder for customers to get to businesses. Now, a new median makes it harder for customers to enter The Lowry parking lot. “You can’t just take a nice left and come in. You have to go all the way around and come back,” a customer said.

And the road construction is because the city is closing a lane off and making a fucking bike lane out of it.

They’ve got some real geniuses making those decisions. That’s the dumbest bunch of crap I’ve ever heard. Unbelievably stupid.

That’s your DFL Mayor and DSA City Council. Bunch of goddam senseless morons.

Corbin said area restaurant owners tell her the cost of operating in Minneapolis is 15 to 20% higher than in other cities due to factors like higher minimum wage and heavier regulations.

Once again, Democrats. The DFL.

Well, they keep voting for them, and this is what they get.

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