I just posted yesterday what lead up to the President of the United States lambasting the Minneapolis publication that is so far left, and un-American that even the New York Times once ridiculed it.

An illegal alien drunk driver killed two teens in Dane County Wisconsin and the bird cage liner intentionally leaves out the part about the illegal alien.

Seventeen years earlier they did the same thing with another illegal alien who was drunk, hit a school bus killing four children.

Here’s where we’re at today. Actually, this was posted Tuesday night.

Here are the two attachments in Liz Collin’s tweet.

I honestly can’t see how anyone could read the Star Tribune. They’re so bad they make CNN look like the junior varsity and the New York Times conservative.

Maybe that’s why we have so many stupid people here in the Twin Cities.

