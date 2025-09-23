Over the last decade, the Democrat Party has drifted far from its old image of “the party of the working class.” Instead, it has cultivated a culture of hatred and obstruction, one rooted not in unity or problem-solving, but in resentment, identity politics, intimidation, murder and political assassination.

Democrats rarely run on tangible achievements anymore, because they don’t have any. Instead, their entire platform revolves around painting America and their political opposition as broken, irredeemably racist, sexist, and unfair. Optimism is replaced with despair, patriotism with cynicism, and hard work with grievance. If you dare to disagree with their agenda, you’re not just wrong—you’re branded as hateful, dangerous, or even a threat to democracy.

Rather than working toward bipartisan solutions, Democrats have made obstruction a political strategy. From endless investigations designed to harass political opponents, to blocking commonsense legislation on border security and crime reduction, they would rather see America fail than see their opponents succeed. Progress takes a back seat to permanent resistance.

We’ve watched as Democrat-aligned activist groups like the designated terrorist organization Antifa took to the streets in riots, burning businesses and terrorizing communities, all under the banner of “justice.” Political violence has been excused—or outright justified—by leaders who refuse to condemn their own side. Whether it’s Antifa thugs masked in black or college agitators silencing speakers with fists instead of facts, or an assassin murders a man in front of his family who dared have an opposing view, the left has normalized political intimidation and assassination as an acceptable tactic.

Perhaps most corrosive is the Democrats’ deliberate sowing of hatred—hatred of political opponents, hatred of police, hatred of tradition, hatred of America itself. Their rhetoric tears at the social fabric, driving division at every level. While Republicans talk about rebuilding, Democrats traffic in tearing down.

America deserves leadership rooted in optimism, respect, and solutions—not the politics of hate, obstruction, and violence. Until Democrats abandon this toxic culture, they will remain the party of division rather than progress. And quite frankly the Democrats will not abandon this toxic culture, they are doubling down on it.

Leave a comment