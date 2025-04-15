The most affluent town in Minnesota is on the shores of Lake Minnetonka
This fortunate town is known far and wide for housing the wealthiest residents in the entire state.
The high income of residents that call this town home is a direct reflection of the expensive home values that contribute to its reputation. While there are a handful of locations scattered across Minnesota that house wealthy residents, there is only one spot appropriately named the "richest town" in the state.
According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St. , the richest town in Minnesota is Deephaven . This locale has a median home value of $791,700 and residents make an average of $333,727 per year.
Avg. annual household income: $333,727 (Minnesota: $111,341)
Households earning $200,000+ annually: 41.2% (Minnesota: 11.9%)
Median home value: $791,700 (Minnesota: $286,800)
Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.5% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Minnesota: 4.0%)
Population: 3,852
No. of towns considered in ranking: 320
