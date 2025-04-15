This fortunate town is known far and wide for housing the wealthiest residents in the entire state.

The high income of residents that call this town home is a direct reflection of the expensive home values that contribute to its reputation. While there are a handful of locations scattered across Minnesota that house wealthy residents, there is only one spot appropriately named the "richest town" in the state.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St. , the richest town in Minnesota is Deephaven . This locale has a median home value of $791,700 and residents make an average of $333,727 per year.

Avg. annual household income: $333,727 (Minnesota: $111,341)

Households earning $200,000+ annually: 41.2% (Minnesota: 11.9%)

Median home value: $791,700 (Minnesota: $286,800)

Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.5% (Minnesota: 38.2%)

5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Minnesota: 4.0%)

Population: 3,852

No. of towns considered in ranking: 320

