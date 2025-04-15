Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Mark Bates
Apr 17

I was to a party at Rusty Gatenby’s house on the west side of Carson’s Bay 30 or so years ago.

A couple of times a year, I take Linda to look around the neighborhoods in the area. Next month, we might go to Trista Day. We’ll wave as we go through Spring Park.

