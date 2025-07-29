Esme Murphy is so bad, she’s got to be the brunt of mockery in the industry. She’s so bad she humiliates herself every time she’s on the air, probably has no self awareness of how truly bad she really is. She’s the chief political correspondent at WCCO Channel 4 (CBS Minnesota). How she can actually look in a mirror after one of her reports is a mystery to me. She has no shame. But the thing is, she probably thinks she’s doing a good job, she would be the only one outside of the ‘CCO brass that is equally out of touch and putridly left wing.

There is no doubt whatsoever that she carries the Democrats water, she probably has knee pads she can wear to service some of them, that’s how bad and biased her reporting is. From softball questions, to helping with an answer, to covering up and minimizing, typical lib media stuff.

When the 2016 election was going I remember her on the early news before the polls closed stating that Trump had no chance at the presidency and Hillary Clinton was positively going to win.

Remember, she said that before the polls closed. I’m pretty sure that was an attempt to discourage potential Trump voters to not even bother casting their vote.

What made me write this was something she did and said this past Sunday.

Here it is.

“Social Democrats?” WTF is that? Never heard of it. The reason we have never heard of it is because it doesn’t exist. There’s no such thing.

She can’t or won’t bring herself to say what they are. Democratic Socialists. That’s what they call their organization, and once again we have the Left obsessed with language, and trying to make up a new term to soften up who the Democratic Socialists are, to make them more palatable and mainstream. Putting it bluntly, Esme Murphy was fully engaged in propaganda.

She’s dishonest, and misleading the public, and she did it intentionally.

She can’t be trusted now. You don’t know if you’re getting the truth or fiction from her. She has done a major disservice to the low info people who still swear by the old neighbor.

She will not tell it to you straight with just the facts.

I’ll just bet now that Esme dreamed up the false, nonexistent term “Social Democrats” the rest of the Twin Cities and Minnesota media cabal will all refer to the Democratic Socialists using that term. It could even spread nationwide. We don’t have a media in the traditional sense in this country anymore, what we have is leftwing propaganda.

