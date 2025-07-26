The most remote place in Minnesota is generally considered to be deep within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW), located in the northeastern part of the state along the Canadian border.

Top Contenders for Most Remote:

Lac La Croix area (especially near the Muskeg Wilderness and Crooked Lake): Far from roads, cell service, or human settlement.

Can require multiple days of paddling and portaging to reach.

Some areas are only accessible by canoe or floatplane. Primitive Management Areas (PMAs) within the BWCA: These are even more secluded than the regular BWCA zones.

No maintained portages or campsites; entry requires special permits.

Weasel Lake PMA and Tick Lake PMA are among the least visited. Angle Inlet (Northwest Angle): Although it has some settlement, it’s geographically unique.

It’s the only part of the contiguous U.S. north of the 49th parallel.

Can only be reached by crossing through Canada or by boat across Lake of the Woods.

Why These Stand Out:

No roads or motorized access in large areas.

Limited or no cell reception .

Sparse human presence — even in peak season.

High density of lakes and wilderness make travel physically demanding.

🌲 Most Remote Areas Within the BWCAW

Weasel Lake Primitive Management Area (PMA)

Located deep within the wilderness, this PMA has no maintained campsites or portages and is rarely visited—often requiring guides or bushwhack navigation.

Moose sign is common and the area burned in major fires in 1894 and 2011, creating unique new growth and peatland terrain.

Kekekabic Trail (“The Kek”)

A rugged, 39‑mile backpacking trail through the very center of the BWCAW.

Known for its solitude, lack of signage, and sections still recovering from wildfires and blowdowns—ideal for self‑reliant hikers.

🧭 What Makes It Feel Remote

No roads traversing most of the area—access requires multiple canoe portages or overnight hikes.

Zero cell coverage in most parts, preserved by Congress to maintain true wilderness conditions.

Even designated campsites feel isolated, with many loops untouched for hours or days at a stretch.

🧳 Planning to Explore?

Permits are required and heavily limited between May and September. They start at around $16 per adult , with entry points booking early.

Bring your own water filtration, a detailed map or GPS, wilderness navigation skills, and respect fire/restoration zones.

Wildlife—notably moose, wolves, loons, and bald eagles—is abundant in these remote zones

