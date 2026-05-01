Another day, another episode of “This Is Fine” starring the NAACP and their embattled friends over at the Ku Klux Klan loving Southern Poverty Law Center.

Because nothing says moral clarity quite like rushing to defend an organization freshly indicted by the Department of Justice… for secretly funneling donor money the Ku Klux Klan. Yes, really. That Ku Klux Klan. The one that hates blacks and terrorized and murdered them to stop them from voting, and drinking from the same water fountain or riding a bus and attending school. The same one they’ve spent decades fundraising off of opposing. Well, so much for that, eh?

Now, before anyone hyperventilates into a press release, let’s acknowledge the official line: this wasn’t “funding extremists,” it was “paying informants.” Totally different, we’re told. Just a little covert cash here, a little undisclosed donor money there, what’s a few million dollars between enemies?

And if you believe that explanation passes the smell test without raising at least one eyebrow, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you, cash only, no disclosures required.

But the real spectacle here isn’t just the indictment. It’s the reflexive, almost muscle-memory defense from the NAACP, framing the whole thing as some grand political persecution. Because of course it is. In this script, there are no inconvenient facts, only villains in suits and heroes with nonprofit tax status.

Let’s simplify this: if a conservative organization had quietly moved millions of donor dollars into the hands of individuals inside these extremist groups no matter the justification, do you think we’d be hearing nuanced defenses about “intelligence gathering”? Or would we be treated to a 24/7 outrage cycle complete with hashtags, hearings, and calls for immediate dissolution?

Exactly.

What’s remarkable isn’t just the double standard, it’s the audacity. The SPLC built its brand on being the moral referee of extremism, slapping labels on everyone from actual hate groups to political opponents they simply don’t like. Now they’re explaining why secretly paying people inside those same hate groups is perfectly reasonable behavior.

And the NAACP? Instead of saying, “WTF?” they’ve jumped straight to, “Nothing to see here, move along, and by the way, it’s Trump’s DOJ’s” fault.”

It’s a bold strategy. Not a convincing one but bold.

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: if you spend years positioning yourself as the ultimate authority on right and wrong, you don’t get to cry persecution the moment your own practices land under a microscope. Accountability isn’t supposed to be partisan. It’s supposed to be universal.

Watching one major black civil rights organization defend another over secret payments to the KKK is the kind of irony you couldn’t script if you tried. But here we are.

Pass the popcorn!

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