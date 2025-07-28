The recent behavior of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest U.S. teachers union, focusing on how it erases Jewish victims of the Holocaust and advances anti‑Israel narratives:

The NEA's Dangerous Historical Amnesia and Ideological Drift

The National Education Association, with its 3 million members, once aimed to promote public education, civil rights, and factual history in American schools. However, its 2025 handbook and recent policymaking reflect a disturbing departure—one that deliberately erases Jewish suffering during the Holocaust and champions one-sided anti-Israel narratives.

1. Erasing the Jews from the Holocaust

In its 2025 official handbook, the NEA describes the Holocaust as the murder of “more than 12 million victims… from different faiths,” without ever naming Jews as the primary target. While 12 million aligns broadly with victim estimates, the text conspicuously omits that roughly 6 million Jews were murdered intentionally and systematically by the Nazis.

Scholars and Jewish education advocates rightly describe this omission not as inclusive language, but as historical distortion. By ignoring the centrality of the Jewish genocide, the NEA undermines students’ grasp of moral truth and the lessons that define modern human rights education.

2. One-Sided Framing of Israel’s Founding

Meanwhile, the handbook embraces the Palestinian narrative of Nakba—the displacement of around 750,000 Palestinians in 1948—but fails to acknowledge the parallel exodus of some 800,000–900,000 Jews from Arab countries around that time. There is no context on the rejection of the UN partition plan, defensive war by Israel, or Jewish dispossession. The handbook’s omission offers a skewed moral framing—instead of seeking balanced historical understanding, it pushes a political narrative.

3. Cutting Ties with the ADL

Perhaps most egregious is the NEA’s July 2025 vote—via New Business Item 39—to boycott ADL materials on antisemitism and Holocaust education. Delegates argued the ADL uses its definitions of antisemitism to suppress criticism of Israel and stifle progressive voices within social justice movements.

This move drew alarm: nearly 400 Jewish groups, including the World Jewish Congress and Union for Reform Judaism, condemned the decision, warning that boycotting the ADL “marginalizes Jewish educators” and “delegitimizes a major Jewish voice in education.” Many Jewish teachers reportedly faced hostility at the NEA assembly while raising concerns.

4. Symbolism Over Substance

Even though NEA leadership later declined to implement the boycott, citing procedural rules and broader impact studies, the symbolic effect is already damaging. Critics argue that the union’s shift demonstrates ideological rigidity, favoring political solidarity with “Educators for Palestine” and anti-Israel activism over neutral educational standards and accurate history.

Conservative voices highlight that public school unions like the NEA now too often prioritize ideological activism over real classroom priorities—teacher retention, student performance, and civic unity. Meanwhile, Jewish students or educators raising objections risk marginalization within an increasingly partisan union culture.

🧭 Why It Matters

Historical integrity : Holocaust education is grounded in recognizing Jewish suffering as its core. Erasure weakens the moral force of remembrance.

Educational trust : When unions push partisan narratives, educators risk losing credibility among parents, communities, and students of different backgrounds.

Jewish inclusion: The marginalization of Jewish voices within the union, and exclusion of the ADL, signals a troubling intolerance—not of ideology, but of difference itself.

Bottom Line

The NEA’s recent policies don’t just reflect educational missteps—they reveal a broader ideological transformation. Instead of teaching history with nuance and accuracy, the union is elevating narratives that silence Jewish memory and frame Israel negatively, all while casting mainstream Jewish civil rights institutions as obstructive. Public education demands truth, not partisan history. It’s time to call the NEA back to a place where facts—not politics—guide the narrative in classrooms across the country.

