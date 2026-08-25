POWER: Drag Revue, men in exaggerated women’s clothing, makeup, and performance gets multiple slots on August 27 and 28 as part of the “Arts A’Fair” program. The fair’s own language gushes about “artistry, creativity, and diversity” and the “vibrant spirit of the Twin Cities’ drag culture.” Spare us. It’s ideological occupancy of one of the last big, broad, cross-partisan public spaces left in Minnesota. And once again it’s the woke left that has to ruin it for everyone. Everything the left touches turns to shit. No exceptions.

The State Fair exists for families. Kids Day. Steer shows. 4-H. Grandmas eating cheese curds. It’s not a nightclub, a Pride stage, or a political re-education camp with funnel cakes starring faggots dressed up like women. Drag performances, whatever adult venues they belong in, carry an unmistakable sexualized aesthetic and a recent track record of being weaponized in culture-war settings and grooming of children. Pretending otherwise is not intellectually honest. When organizers schedule them as pop-up activations that “will be announced shortly before each performance,” it’s not because they’re confident the content is universally welcome. It’s because they know it isn’t.

Normal Minnesotans who say “gross” or “yet another reason to avoid the fair” aren’t the villains. We’re the people who still expect the Great Minnesota Get-Together to feel like Minnesota. Former legislators and ordinary parents pointing out that the fair is becoming less family-welcoming are describing the obvious. The fair’s woke leadership and the drag queen boosters respond with the usual recycled bullshit libspeak: self-expression, underrepresented voices, BIPOC queer artistry. None of that shit obligates a taxpayer-adjacent, publicly cherished institution to platform that sexualized, grooming crap in the middle of a family event.

This is about fighting back and refusing to let every public space be conquered by the same narrow subculture that already dominates media, universities, and every HR. department. If the fair’s organizers can’t see the difference between a traditional fairground and a venue for gender performance politics, they’ve lost the plot.

Keep the drag in the clubs. Leave the fair to the people who still want to take their kids without a side of cultural confrontation.

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