I’ve always maintained that people here in Minnesota, particularly the Twin Cities aren’t really all that bright. Not everyone is dense, but good a number are.

I’m not native to Minnesota, but I have lived here most of my life, that in itself could classify me as one of the dense people. In my defense, I am looking at property in the Jacksonville-Duval area of Florida. I don’t like it here and that’s directly attributed to the loony leftist, authoritarian political climate. Oh yeah, and winter too. I hate the cold and snow. If winter was only from Christmas eve until New Years day, that would be perfect, I’d be totally fine with it, five and six months of the crap is just too long.

Moving back to the subject of this post, Minnesota is losing population, and guess what the number one place they’re relocating to. Oh, this one will make you scratch your head, only the stupid would move there. Here’s a hint, the mayor there is a communist, and he recently bankrupted the city… and these idiots from here are moving there!🤣

They’re leaving here for the nation’s murder capital for the 13th consecutive year… Chicago!

Analysis based on FBI data shows:

Combined crime rate : ~40 incidents per 1,000 residents (1 in 25 chance of being a victim of a violent or property crime)

Violent crime rate : 5.99 per 1,000 (≈1 in 167 chance of being a victim of murder, rape, robbery, or aggravated assault) — higher than the national averages

Property crime rate : 34.01 per 1,000 (≈1 in 29 chance)

Motor vehicle theft is particularly high — approximately a 1 in 101 chance of your car being stolen

See what I mean about people from here not being particularly bright?

I just hope all those people are libs!

