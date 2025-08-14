Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim's avatar
Jim
7h

Seriously in danger of over using this, but you just can't make this stuff up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
1h

Escape from Minneapolis to Chicago? That's amazing decision making. Jumping out of the frying pan into the fire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chip Drewry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture