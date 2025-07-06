The North Star was a passenger train operated by Amtrak in Minnesota from 1978 to 1985, running between Minneapolis–St. Paul and Duluth, and later extending south to Chicago for a time. It was the last regular passenger train to serve Duluth.

🚆 Overview: North Star (1978–1985)

Inception: Began April 16, 1978 , as a Duluth–Minneapolis–St. Paul service.

Extended: In 1981 , it was extended south to Chicago , combining service with the Twin Cities Hiawatha .

Final Route (1981–1985):

Chicago – Milwaukee – Minneapolis – Duluth

with stops at: Milwaukee Portage, WI Tomah, WI Winona, MN Minneapolis (Midway Station) Coon Rapids, MN Sandstone, MN Superior, WI Duluth, MN



🚉 Stations on Minnesota Segment

Key Minnesota stops during the 1980s:

St. Paul–Minneapolis Midway Station (opened 1978)

Coon Rapids

Sandstone

Duluth Depot (historic downtown station, now part of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum)

🕒 Schedule

The trip from Minneapolis to Duluth took about 2 hours and 45 minutes .

Trains ran daily , usually overnight in the Chicago–Duluth direction.

Sleepers and coach service were offered.

🛑 Discontinuation (April 7, 1985)

Budget cuts under the Reagan administration and low ridership led to the route being discontinued .

Final run: April 7, 1985 .

After its cancellation, Duluth had no passenger rail service — a situation that continues to this day.

🏛 Legacy

The North Star name was a nod to Minnesota's nickname, the "North Star State."

Its end marked the end of intercity rail to northern Minnesota .

The Northern Lights Express (NLX) project aimed to restore this Duluth–Twin Cities corridor with faster trains. The NLX project was cancelled by the Legislature in 2025.

🚋 Trivia

Equipment included Amfleet coaches and sometimes Heritage sleepers .

The train sometimes ran with detour routes due to track work or freight priority issues.

The North Star Limited, a pre-Amtrak era train, also ran the same corridor, operated by the Great Northern Railway.

