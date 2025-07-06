The Original North Star Line
The North Star was a passenger train operated by Amtrak in Minnesota from 1978 to 1985, running between Minneapolis–St. Paul and Duluth, and later extending south to Chicago for a time. It was the last regular passenger train to serve Duluth.
🚆 Overview: North Star (1978–1985)
Inception: Began April 16, 1978, as a Duluth–Minneapolis–St. Paul service.
Extended: In 1981, it was extended south to Chicago, combining service with the Twin Cities Hiawatha.
Final Route (1981–1985):
Chicago – Milwaukee – Minneapolis – Duluth
with stops at:
Milwaukee
Portage, WI
Tomah, WI
Winona, MN
Minneapolis (Midway Station)
Coon Rapids, MN
Sandstone, MN
Superior, WI
Duluth, MN
🚉 Stations on Minnesota Segment
Key Minnesota stops during the 1980s:
St. Paul–Minneapolis Midway Station (opened 1978)
Coon Rapids
Sandstone
Duluth Depot (historic downtown station, now part of the Lake Superior Railroad Museum)
🕒 Schedule
The trip from Minneapolis to Duluth took about 2 hours and 45 minutes.
Trains ran daily, usually overnight in the Chicago–Duluth direction.
Sleepers and coach service were offered.
🛑 Discontinuation (April 7, 1985)
Budget cuts under the Reagan administration and low ridership led to the route being discontinued.
Final run: April 7, 1985.
After its cancellation, Duluth had no passenger rail service — a situation that continues to this day.
🏛 Legacy
The North Star name was a nod to Minnesota's nickname, the "North Star State."
Its end marked the end of intercity rail to northern Minnesota.
The Northern Lights Express (NLX) project aimed to restore this Duluth–Twin Cities corridor with faster trains. The NLX project was cancelled by the Legislature in 2025.
🚋 Trivia
Equipment included Amfleet coaches and sometimes Heritage sleepers.
The train sometimes ran with detour routes due to track work or freight priority issues.
The North Star Limited, a pre-Amtrak era train, also ran the same corridor, operated by the Great Northern Railway.
