The Pelican Valley Navigation Company, established in 1888 by John K. West, was instrumental in enhancing water-based transportation in Becker County, Minnesota. Its primary objective was to connect a series of lakes via the Pelican River, thereby facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between Detroit Lake and Pelican Lake. ​Detroit Lakes Tribune+2MNopedia+2WikiTree+2prwd.org

To achieve this, the company undertook significant modifications to the Pelican River. They temporarily drained sections of the river to dredge a one-mile channel through Muskrat Lake, a wide marsh area. Additionally, they constructed a dam and the Dunton Locks at the eastern shore of Lake Sallie, featuring a drop of nearly six feet. These engineering feats allowed steamboats to navigate seamlessly from Detroit Lake through Lakes Sallie and Melissa, eventually reaching Pelican Lake. ​prwd.org+3MNopedia+3Detroit Lakes Tribune+3prwd.org+1Detroit Lakes Tribune+1

The navigation system became a vital conduit for both passengers and freight, linking the railroad depot on Detroit Lake to various resorts on the downstream lakes. For instance, in 1891, the company reported transporting 4,000 round-trip passengers between Detroit Lakes and Shoreham. ​prwd.org+7prwd.org+7Detroit Lakes Tribune+7The American Canal Society

However, the advent of automobiles and the expansion of railroads led to a decline in the reliance on steamboat transportation. By 1918, the Pelican Valley Navigation Company ceased operations. In subsequent years, the lock and dam structures fell into disuse and were eventually removed, reflecting the community's shift towards modern transportation methods. ​prwd.org+6History Handbook+6prwd.org+6

Today, remnants of this navigation system serve as historical markers, offering insights into the region's efforts to develop and adapt its transportation infrastructure in response to technological advancements.​

