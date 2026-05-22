The Pokegama Sanatorium was a tuberculosis treatment center built in 1905 on the south shore of Pokegama Lake near Pine City. It was founded by Dr. Henry Longstreet Taylor, one of Minnesota’s leading anti-tuberculosis physicians during the early 20th century.

At the time, tuberculosis (“consumption”) was one of the deadliest diseases in America. Before antibiotics existed, treatment focused on:

Fresh air

Rest

Nutrition

Isolation from crowded cities

Pokegama followed the “open-air sanatorium” model popular in that era. Patients often spent long hours outdoors year-round, wrapped in blankets on screened porches, even during Minnesota winters.

The facility began as a private institution for wealthier patients who could afford more comfortable care than county-run tuberculosis hospitals. Weekly rates reportedly ranged from about $30–$50 — expensive for the time.

The original campus included:

15 open-air cottages

A farm supplying food

Separate wards and infirmaries

Lakeside grounds intended to promote recovery

By 1918 and the early 1920s, the sanatorium expanded substantially. New buildings added:

Steam heat

Private or semi-private rooms

Surgical facilities

Elevators

Telephone systems

For the era, it was considered unusually modern and comfortable.

Cottages

One of the most famous patients was future Minnesota governor Harold Stassen, who stayed there in 1930 while recovering from tuberculosis. He later became governor in 1938 and was once considered a serious presidential contender.

The sanatorium closed during World War II, around 1943–1944. Several factors contributed:

Wartime staffing shortages

Supply shortages

Changing medical approaches

The gradual decline of tuberculosis sanatorium culture

A few years later, antibiotics such as streptomycin revolutionized TB treatment, making many sanatoriums obsolete.

After the TB era ended, the property went through several phases:

A Catholic retreat and seminary operated by the Redemptorist Fathers

“Pine Manor,” a chemical dependency treatment center

Various office and institutional uses

The addiction treatment center reportedly closed in the mid-1980s.

Today, much of the complex sits abandoned and deteriorating. The site has become well known among Minnesota urban explorers and paranormal enthusiasts. Fires, vandalism, and decay have damaged parts of the structure over the years, including an arson fire investigated in 2020.

Because of its isolation, history with tuberculosis patients, and abandoned condition, the Pokegama Sanatorium has developed a reputation as one of Minnesota’s more infamous “haunted” locations. Reddit discussions and regional folklore often mention it alongside other abandoned Minnesota institutions.

Main building as it looks today.

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