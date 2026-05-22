Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
3h

My dad went to a place like this as a kid for TB.

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3 replies by Chip Drewry and others
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka's avatar
Alan, aka DudeInMinnetonka
2h

Are you aware of ownership or did it revert to the state after the treatment center? Seems like a savable building with beautiful stone structure and not that far away.

When I searched for the actual sanatorium maps didn't bring it up for whatever reason can it be breached or is it fenced off?

Anoka's sanatorium came up initially and oddly it said open 24 hours

There's tunnels and caves for urban explorers that are endless fascination and death traps, we explored the caves off lilydale where many communities came together to party in the Giant caves which occasionally collapsed leading them to be closed off again and again

Sanatorium's abandoned probably got the party treatment too leading to the arson

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