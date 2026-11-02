In Plymouth, Minnesota the United States Postal Service operates out of a building owned by the Northwest Islamic Community Center. Not next door. Not nearby. Owned by.

In 2011 the Postal Service sold the building and leased the retail space back. Fifteen years later, American taxpayers still pay rent to an Islamic center so citizens can buy stamps and check their mail.

This isn’t a neutral real-estate deal. It’s the soft advance of an evil, un-American political-religious system that does not separate mosque from state and has never shown interest in reciprocal tolerance. While churches and synagogues face endless zoning fights and “separation of church and state” lectures, an Islamic center ends up the landlord of a federal facility. The double standard is the point.

A government that can’t keep its own post office under its own roof has conceded defeat.

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