Before we even get in to the perils of socialized medicine what has also been called “single payer” and “medicaid for all” I just want to remind the more sympathetic DFL voters about this simple fact. Had your beloved DFL not blown that 19 billion dollar budget surplus, that money could have funded HCMC for 95 years in 2026 dollars. Now they want to raise taxes to keep it going. At what time do you people on the Left finally wake up? No more. I’m not willing to pay for the never ending foul ups of the DFL. Enough is enough. The collapse of HCMC is totally on the DFL.

HCMC is facing a projected $200 million shortfall, the publicly operated facility has already slashed $50 million from its budget this year, eliminated 100 beds, cut five programs, laid off roughly 100 staff, and frozen retirement contributions. Without new revenue—specifically a DFL proposed permanent 1-cent county sales tax or redirection of existing sales tax funds—officials warn the shutdown process could begin as early as May, taking 12–18 months. Compounding the crisis are massive uncompensated care burdens, a $115 million unpaid debt from the collapsed nonprofit insurer UCare, and impending federal Medicaid reductions under the “Big Beautiful Bill” (H.R. 1), estimated at $170 million annually for HCMC alone. This isn’t just a local story. As a county-owned public hospital heavily dependent on government reimbursements and oversight, HCMC’s near-collapse illustrates precisely why pushing toward socialized medicine—a single-payer, government-controlled system—would be disastrous. It would amplify the very problems of bureaucratic rigidity, unstable political funding, and rationing by closure or delay that are already evident here and in fully socialized systems abroad.

HCMC is no stranger to government involvement. It operates as a component unit of Hennepin County, with the county board holding ultimate governance authority (including a controversial 2025 shift that dissolved its independent hospital board for direct political control). A huge portion of its revenue comes from Medicaid, Medicare, and county property taxes, with safety-net obligations forcing it to absorb millions in unpaid care. Yet even under this heavily subsidized, publicly directed model, the hospital is “on life support.” Expenses have outpaced revenues for years due to rising labor and supply costs, an aging urban patient base, and reimbursement rates from government programs that often fall below actual costs. Recent federal cuts—political decisions made in Washington—now threaten to tip it over the edge. If a single county-run hospital with dedicated public funding and local tax backing cannot stay afloat, imagine the fate of every hospital in a nationwide socialized system where one federal budget, one set of bureaucrats, and shifting political priorities would dictate survival for all facilities. There would be no private insurers, no market competition, and no fallback options—just rationing through delayed approvals, bed reductions, or outright closures when the treasury runs short.

Look at the track record in countries with socialized or single-payer systems. In the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS), decades of centralized government control have produced repeated waves of hospital mergers, service consolidations, and outright closures. The number of beds has halved since the NHS’s founding, with many reductions tied directly to financial pressures rather than pure clinical need. Dilapidated facilities regularly force ward and operating-theater shutdowns for safety reasons. NHS satisfaction has plummeted to historic lows (just 21% in recent surveys), and bureaucratic layers—recently targeted for massive cuts including the abolition of NHS England itself—have proven incapable of preventing chronic deficits. Hospitals close or downgrade not because patients no longer need them, but because government budgets cannot sustain them amid political priorities elsewhere. Temporary and permanent emergency department closures have become routine, directly harming access.

Canada’s experience is even more immediate and grim. Its universal Medicare system has seen emergency rooms across provinces shutter for hours, days, or longer due to staffing shortages and funding constraints. In British Columbia alone, over 250 ER closures occurred in 2025, with rural and even urban facilities repeatedly going dark. Nationwide, Canadian ERs have been closed for a cumulative 1.14 million hours since 2019—equivalent to nearly 50,000 full days of lost access. Pediatric units, specialty services, and entire rural hospitals have collapsed or gone on extended hiatus. These are not aberrations; they are predictable outcomes of a single-payer model where governments control the purse strings and must ration care when demand exceeds allocated budgets. Patients wait months or years for non-emergency procedures, and when acute facilities close—even temporarily—deaths and complications rise. In a fully socialized U.S. system, HCMC’s troubles would scale nationally: every safety-net or trauma center would face the same knife-edge dependence on annual appropriations, with closures becoming a routine cost-control tool rather than a rare failure.

Critics of the status quo often blame “profit-driven” care for U.S. problems, but HCMC’s crisis exposes the opposite risk. This is not a for-profit chain; it is a public entity serving the uninsured and poor, yet it is collapsing under government reimbursement shortfalls, political governance shifts, and unpayable debts from other quasi-public insurers. Socialized medicine would eliminate the private insurance and market pressures that currently keep many U.S. hospitals solvent and innovative. It would replace them with one-size-fits-all budgeting, where politicians—facing election cycles—slash provider payments or cap spending, just as seen in the impending Medicaid cuts hitting HCMC. The result? Fewer choices, longer waits, stifled medical innovation (the U.S. currently leads the world in new drugs and devices precisely because of competitive incentives), and inevitable rationing. Doctors in socialized systems routinely cite loss of autonomy, destroyed doctor-patient relationships, and lower morale as reasons many emigrate or retire early.

HCMC’s potential closure is tragic and will harm Minneapolis residents, especially the vulnerable populations it serves. But it is not an argument for more socialism—it is proof that deeper government control accelerates the very financial and operational failures we should avoid. A mixed system, for all its flaws, at least allows private revenue streams, competition, and localized decision-making to cushion blows. Full socialization would nationalize those blows, turning isolated crises like HCMC’s into a permanent feature of American healthcare. Lawmakers should reject the siren song of single-payer expansion and instead focus on targeted reforms—better fraud controls, malpractice relief, price transparency, and sustainable safety-net funding—before every hospital ends up “on life support” under one distant bureaucracy.

