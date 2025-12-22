Walz has officially announced — and is actively campaigning — to become the first Minnesota governor in the modern era to win a third consecutive four-year term. His decision to run breaks with a long tradition in the state: since Minnesota adopted four-year terms in the 1960s, no governor has surpassed eight years in office. That’s because no governor went for three consecutive terms, they’ve all had the decency of not seeking that elusive third term… except Walz. That’s because Walz, like all Democrats has an unquenchable thirst for power. Nothing else matters.

On the surface, incumbency offers Walz several structural advantages. Governors who seek re-election generally benefit from name recognition, an established donor network, and the ability to shape public perception through executive leadership. Walz enters the race with a significant fundraising lead, reporting over $1 million in campaign funds early in the cycle — a useful war chest that can deter challengers and boost outreach.

However, the political terrain Walz faces is markedly more difficult than in his previous successful campaigns. Recent polling paints a picture of a governor with fluctuating and at times tepid public support. In a high-profile SurveyUSA poll, Walz’s net approval rating — the balance of approval versus disapproval — has declined to essentially zero, with roughly equal shares of Minnesotans approving and disapproving of his performance.

The disapproval should be off the charts. He never should have been reelected. His dictatorial, draconian Covid Emergency Powers and how he abused them, asserting a heavy handed, police state, the complete failure during the riots, it’s jaw dropping to me how he managed to get reelected. But as usual with the Minnesota GOP, a weak candidate (Scott Jenson) did them in, but still.

Now we have fraud and corruption on a massive scale. Just about every state agency under the Walz administration is ripe with fraud the likes of which has never been seen anywhere in the country, let alone Minnesota, yet Walz is still not under water. That’s mind boggling. That should tell you of the low intelligence of most Minnesota voters. Pure ideology above the welfare of the state. It comes from years of indoctrination with the weaker minded folks jumping in feet first.

Public opinion is also mixed on the idea of a third term itself. Poll respondents are nearly evenly divided on whether Walz should seek another term, with a slight plurality expressing a preference for fresh leadership over a third term. Such ambivalence can translate into vulnerability, especially if Republican challengers consolidate support and leverage key voter concerns.

The key here is to have a strong candidate, not a typical middle of the road, moderate Republican the last election should have proved that to the slow kids. And so far this year they’re repeating the same action while expecting a different result with Kendall Qualls. Kristin Robbins by all rights should be walking away with it.

Historical context and party dynamics still favor Walz to some extent. Minnesota has a long track record of electing Democrat governors, and the Democrat–Farmer–Labor (DFL) Party’s organizational strength could prove decisive in turnout and voter mobilization. Moreover, Walz’s policy accomplishments — including expanded family leave and targeted tax credits — offer positive talking points that can resonate with key constituencies. Of those “key constituencies” the Entitlement-Dependent class is a DFL lock as is the illegal alien and immigrant class that is made up mainly of Somalians. Now you know why most of that fraud with Somalian fingerprints was allowed to flourish.

In summary, Tim Walz’s bid for a third term is both competitive and uncertain. He benefits from incumbency, fundraising strength, and Democrat Party infrastructure, but faces real headwinds in the form of slipping approval ratings, public ambivalence about a third term, growing Republican challenges, and specific voter concerns about governance issues. The outcome will likely hinge on how Walz navigates those dynamics, how effectively the GOP coalesces behind a strong opponent, and the broader political climate as the 2026 election draws closer.

A third term for Walz is possible but far from assured — an open political contest in a state that has historically prized change after two terms. Let’s hope that trend continues.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness