When Americans hear the word “authoritarian,” the mind often jumps to President Trump. But if we look beyond the headlines from the propaganda press, a different story emerges: the administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden have quietly expanded executive power in ways that challenge the Constitution—and, in some cases, far more systematically than Trump ever has.

Consider Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Without congressional approval, the administration essentially rewrote immigration law. Meanwhile, surveillance programs under Obama pushed the boundaries of the Fourth Amendment, monitoring Americans without adequate oversight. These were not one-off decisions; they were deliberate, bureaucratic expansions of federal authority. President Biden continued that trend. Pandemic mandates, aggressive regulatory actions, student loan forgiveness and unilateral executive decisions bypass Congress, concentrating power in the executive branch at the expense of constitutional checks and balances.

Contrast this with Trump. Yes, he made waves with his rhetoric and unconventional style. But many claims of authoritarianism exaggerate his actions. Trump’s overreaches were visible, dramatic, and often subject to judicial review. Obama and Biden, by contrast, have been methodical, legalistic, and subtle—making their expansion of federal power harder to spot, yet no less impactful.

The real danger to democracy isn’t partisanship—it’s the erosion of institutional limits. When presidents act as though the law is optional, Americans’ liberties are at risk. And history suggests this is more often a feature of left-leaning administrations than conservative ones. Quiet, bureaucratic authoritarianism—rooted in legalistic maneuvering rather than overt defiance—can be far more insidious than flamboyant populism.

Vigilance, not partisanship, should guide our scrutiny of presidential power. Americans should pay as much attention to the subtle expansion of executive authority under Obama and Biden as they do to the visible theatrics of Trump. Because the slow, legalistic accumulation of power is a far greater long-term threat to our constitutional system than any single controversial leader.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Share Minnesota Madness