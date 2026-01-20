In 1861 Democrats started “the” Civil War. In 2026 it appears they want another one. Only this time Charleston isn’t the epicenter, Minneapolis is.

A couple of months ago I stated that we are already in a Civil War and most didn’t know it yet because it wasn’t a violent conflict. It is now.

You have the governor encouraging violence against federal law enforcement carrying out there lawful duties, the same holds true for the mayor of the state’s largest city. An attorney general and district attorney that will not prosecute crime, a police force ordered to stand down if the “wrong side” calls for help, and also ordered not to render any type of aid to federal law enforcement. The sheriffs department has the same orders. I still don’t understand why local law enforcement doesn’t defy Walz and Frey and adhere to the oath they took. I guess an oath doesn’t mean anything anymore. I was also under the impression the “just following orders” excuse was settled 80 years ago at Nuremberg.

There two incidents (so far) where the Democrat voting Leftists have attempted to kill federal officers and the officers had to use force to save their own lives, and the lives of others. Now there is one professional, paid mercenary from out of state, dead. Good riddance I say.

To top it off, the state’s attorney general, Keith Ellison has promised to charge the officer who shot Renee Good in self-defense with murder. He’ll get the outcome he wants, he did once before with Derek Chauvin. Ellison didn’t say that outright, he didn’t have to, but the message was received loud and clear.

Well, all the violent and belligerent rhetoric by Democrats is beginning to do exactly what they planned it to do.

And now there is insurrectionists who are openly carrying, what do Walz and every Democrat call them again? Oh yeah, “assault weapons.” They also call them, “weapons of war.” The very same guns Walz and the DFL are trying to ban. They keep telling us there is no reason to have them, yet here we are. I don’t hear any of them screaming about gun control, banning a particular type of gun now, why all of a sudden things have changed. I’ll be darned.

So they’re threatening federal law enforcement with “assault weapons” and the powers-that-be seem to be okay with it. ICE won’t be, they will shoot him dead. And then the circus begins all over again with the state promising murder charges against federal law enforcement, and you’ll hear the bullshit propaganda.

I wonder if this guy has an open carry permit? If not, I expect the state, county and city to overlook that law. After all he’s doing it for a “just cause.” He’s just looking out for his “undocumented neighbors.” You know, being “neighborly.”

So yeah, I’d say we’re in the beginning phases of a civil war. It’s not too late to get it resolved, but I fear time is running out.

