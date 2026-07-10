The extremely ugly and as such, sexually frustrated Rachel Marie Welsch

A 43-year-old very ugly looking woman from Hugo, Rachel Marie Welsch🤢🤮, has pleaded guilty to making threats of violence against Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth. She left a series of escalating voicemails targeting the Republican leader in January and February. This isn’t a harmless rant or “venting.” It is a direct assault on the democratic process, the rule of law, and the safety of elected officials who dare to uphold conservative principles in a state long dominated by progressive policies.

Speaker Demuth, a Republican fighting for fiscal responsibility, stronger communities, and common-sense governance in the Minnesota House, became the target of explicit threats simply for doing her job. Welsch’s actions represent the toxic fruit of a political climate where disagreement escalates into intimidation and violence from the Left. For too long, leftist rhetoric has normalized demonizing opponents as existential threats, excusing or downplaying violence when it targets conservatives. We saw it with the attempted assassinations of President Trump. We see it in the harassment of Republican lawmakers nationwide. Minnesota’s own recent history of political violence makes this even more chilling.

Republicans have long stood as the party of law enforcement, the thin blue line that separates civilization from chaos. While Democrats coddle criminals, defund the police, and push “restorative justice” that leaves victims bleeding, we demand accountability. Welsch’s guilty plea is a small victory, but it must not end in a slap on the wrist. She faces up to five years in prison and sentencing in September. Anything less than the maximum, combined with serious probation conditions and mental health evaluations sends the wrong message: that threatening public officials is a low-risk game for the unhinged Leftists (who all vote Democrat).

This incident exposes a deep rot. Minnesota, like most of Blue America, has suffered under one-party progressive rule: rising crime in cities, burdensome taxes, failing schools, cultural and moral decay. When conservatives like Speaker Demuth push back, advocating for lower spending, parental rights, secure borders, and law and order, they become targets. The left’s tolerance for political violence is increasing dramatically. Imagine the media hysteria if threats targeted a Democrat speaker. The double standard is glaring and unacceptable.

We cannot afford weakness. Political threats poison the republic. They deter good people from serving, empower extremists, and tear at the fabric of civil society. Strong law enforcement, swift prosecutions, and stiff penalties are non-negotiable. Support your local police. Reject the Left’s laughable narrative that excuses violence as “mostly peaceful” protest or “understandable frustration.”

Rachel Welsch’s guilty plea is a reminder, not an isolated anomaly. It demands vigilance. Republicans will continue standing with law enforcement, protecting our leaders regardless of party when they uphold the Constitution, and delivering justice without apology. The rule of law must prevail—firm, fair, and uncompromising, or the threats will only grow bolder. Back the blue, enforce the law, and restore order.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Leave a comment