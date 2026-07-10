Minnesota Madness

Minnesota Madness

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
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The unfortunate truth is that neither side effectively fights back against the ills that beset our society. It's easy (and I do it often) to criticize Democrats simply based on their actions. The uncomfortable truth is that Republicans aren't much better. They (Republicans) have certainly been vocal in calling out the actions of the progressive/communist rabble, however they've done nothing. Discount the actions of DJT from the Republican side of the equation, as the "R"s work against him as much as they work for him.

The bottom line is they (federal electeds) are all owned by someone, and you can guarantee it's not the people. That's why we still have Obamacare, why Joe Biden got away with opening the borders, why Epstein's cohorts, with a couple of exceptions, are scott free.

The two parties trade sides like a baseball team scrimmage. First offense, then defense, but always the same team. I see no valid way out of this. We can, however, make it better. Know who you're voting for; not just the party or whether they're a veteran or not, but how they live, how they vote, their history. And if a candidate isn't someone you'd invite to your home for coffee or a beer, don't vote for them. It's time we started ignoring the lesser of two evils rather than electing them.

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