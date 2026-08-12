Robin Wonsley, Democrat Socialists of America-endorsed Minneapolis City Council member, just told her constituents the Minneapolis Police Department is “one of the largest drains” on the city budget. One of the largest drains. The agency that responds when your car is stolen, your neighbor is shot, or a 911 call comes in the middle of the night is, in the socialist worldview, a fiscal parasite. Taxpayers will keep paying higher property taxes, she warns, until the city stops “rubber stamping blank checks for MPD.” Overtime has “no measurable outcomes.” Liabilities from “racial bias and excessive force.” PTSD claims “vulnerable to fraud.” The usual script.

Let’s dive in to reality. Governments first and only responsibility is to keep its citizens safe. Nothing else. With that said, Robin Wonsley and people who think like her, and have the same ideology which is most of the city council are the problem. Their policies, regulations, rules, etc… are what created the crime problem that made the Police Dept. need more money, more overtime, more officers, etc… She is responsible for a hostile work environment, almost half the officers quitting, retiring, etc… thereby producing a manpower problem. The dept. now is about 33% understaffed because of her and people like her. And as usual she does what every leftist does, blames others for the problems she created.

This is ideological warfare dressed up as fiscal concern. Wonsley and her DSA allies have spent years trying to starve, shame, and shrink the police force that remains the only thing standing between order and the chaos they unleashed after 2020. They never wanted a better-funded, better-staffed, more effective police department. They wanted a smaller one, a weaker one, and ultimately one that ceases to exist in any recognizable form. When officers left in droves, overtime exploded because there were not enough bodies left to cover shifts. That’s not “mismanagement” by cops. It’s the predictable consequence of years of political hostility, recruitment sabotage, and a city culture that treats law enforcement as the enemy.

Minneapolis is understaffed relative to its charter minimum and far below pre-2020 levels. Crime didn’t magically disappear because socialists wished it away. Clearance rates and response times improve when remaining officers work themselves into the ground on overtime, exactly the spending Wonsley now calls a “drain.” The alternative she and her allies prefer is more “community” programs, violence interrupters, and progressive experiments that have never replaced actual policing anywhere they have been tried, crime increased. Those programs don’t clear homicides. They don’t show up at 2 a.m. when the shots are fired. They don’t put handcuffs on repeat offenders. Police do.

Calling the police a budget drain while soft-pedaling the costs of the soft-on-crime policies that followed the George Floyd riots is peak socialist inversion. The riots themselves, the subsequent crime spike, the settlements, the officer exodus, the overtime required to keep the lights on, these are not natural disasters. They are the downstream results of Robin Wonsley and her political movement that treated “defund” as a moral imperative and then acted shocked when the bill arrived.

Justice would be best served if she ever needed police and called 9-1-1, and they didn’t bother showing up. If I was a Minneapolis cop I’d refuse that call. Too busy.

A city that treats its police as a “drain” while crime and disorder persist is a city that has forgotten why government exists. It is not about more bike lanes, DEI seminars, sensitivity training, and celebrating diversity. In the real world, that’s all bullshit.

Wonsley’s newsletter is not a serious proposal for fiscal discipline. It’s another installment in the campaign to make policing so politically toxic and financially constrained that the department collapses under its own weight. The drain isn’t the men and women who still show up to work in a city that has spent years telling them they are the problem. The drain is the ideology that produced the staffing crisis, the overtime, and the endless political attacks, and that still has the gall to call the cops the problem. Robin Wonsley being lead vocalist in that band.

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