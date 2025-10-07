The FBI didn’t just chase protesters — it monitored the private phone records of sitting Republican senators. Jack Smith’s team pulled data from lawmakers like Lindsey Graham, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn, and Ron Johnson — none of whom were accused of any crime.

Jack Smith again. This man needs to stand trial, be found guilty, and spend the maximum sentence in a Federal penitentiary. No good time only truth in sentencing. Doing nothing will only enable crimes like this to continue.

They call it “metadata.” Let’s call it what it is: political spying. Tracking who senators talked to and when is a direct assault on congressional independence — and on the separation of powers itself.

If a Republican DOJ had done this to Democrats, the “media” would still be screaming and making it front page news or the lead story. But because it’s Biden’s Democrat DOJ and Jack Smith’s crusade, the media shrugs. Is the so-called mainstream media even covering this? I don’t think they are.

This is how democracies die — not with riots, but with federal agents quietly rifling through their political opponents’ phone records. Congress needs to act now. Before the watchdogs finish becoming wolves. Since no one from the corrupt Biden and Obama administrations have even seen the inside of a courtroom, I wouldn’t hold my breath on this.

