While colleges are celebrating the annual March Madness basketball tournaments, the real madness is happening here in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, the Office of Legislative Auditor released a new report showing that Tim Walz’s Department of Human Services failed to investigate three credible allegations of kickback where an autism provider offered parents money to switch their child into their autism service center. This is a clear violation of federal and state law.

Minnesota remains in the national spotlight, and not in the way we would like. Last Sunday, Emmy Award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked me about how the Minnesota Department of Human Services’ criminal investigation unit was shut down, despite multiple reports finding billions in fraud. To date, social service and Medicaid fraud in Minnesota has exceeded $9 billion since 2018, spread across the 14 state-run programs.

Look for her Minneapolis Fraud story (two parts) here.

Meanwhile, Minnesotans across the state are letting us know they are done with this madness.

Together, we will get it done. THANK YOU for fighting with me.

Rep. Kristin Robbins

Candidate for Governor of Minnesota

KristinRobbinsForGovernor.com

P.S., It was an honor to host the Minnesota Federation of Republican Women at the Capitol this week. These strong, dedicated, and courageous women remind me what I am fighting for every day: our future.

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