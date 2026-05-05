Well at least we don’t have to lie and make stuff up and project on to the Democrats like they do to us, they did this one all by themselves! All we’re doing is presenting their very own words and actions. They have nowhere to hide.

They still have a play or two. The victim card and a mean old Republican swift boating. I expect that any day now if it hasn’t happened already, but that won’t hold water since we hold all the receipts.

You almost wonder how Democrats got in to this until you realize everything that drives them is the acquisition of power. Nothing else matters, and they’ll get in to bed with anyone they think will give them an advantage. We’ve seen it with Antifa, we’ve seen it with the alphabet crowd, we’ve seen it with the illegal aliens, we’ve seen it with the Ku Klux Klan, we’ve seen it with the Socialists, we’ve seen it with the Communists, and now we’re seeing it with the Nazi’s. All these undesirable elements have watered down their party and changed it to something unrecognizable. That party exists in name only. Lust destroyed that party. The lust of power.

Let’s talk about the Democrats new golden boy, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and United States Senator Tina Smith endorsed, and openly campaigned for, Graham Platner.

….their presumptive nominee is a self-described communist with a Nazi tattoo and a taste for racism and misogyny. Platner has amassed a record so toxic that Republicans are practically giddy. The RNC wasted no time. “In November Susan Collins, a proven leader with an indisputable record of delivering for Maine, will face a Nazi sympathizing self-proclaimed communist with a record of hate-mongering and dishonesty,” RNC spokesperson Kristen Cianci said. “It’s safe to say we are confident going into Election Day.” It’s hard to argue with that assessment. Platner’s past comments are disqualifying by any reasonable standard. He said women who are raped deserve it. He endorsed the racist stereotype that black people don’t tip. He called white, rural Mainers stupid. He used slurs like “fag” and used “gay” as a pejorative. He praised Hamas terrorists who murdered Jews, defended urinating on corpses, called all cops “bastards,” referred to Jesus as a “zombie” and the Virgin Mary as a “skank,” and openly argued that political violence is necessary. That’s not a candidate with baggage. That’s a candidate who is the baggage. And the Democrats own him now. And of course, there’s the tattoo — a totenkopf, the skull-and-crossbones emblem worn by Hitler’s SS and closely associated with Nazi death squads. Platner apparently called it “my totenkopf” for years. When the scrutiny finally landed, he scrambled to cover it rather than remove it, citing limited options in rural Maine. His explanation for why he got the tattoo in the first place was somehow even worse than the tattoo itself…. That's not all. Platner lied about Washington, D.C., consultants running his campaign and reportedly trained an Antifa-style militia. He called himself an "Antifa supersoldier"….

The entire story can be found here.

Here’s another gem I found.

Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner made disturbing comments about sexual assault victims in Reddit posts that were deleted shortly before he launched his campaign — saying assault victims should “just take some responsibility for themselves” to avoid attacks and “act like an adult for f–cks sake.” He said people should avoid alcohol so they don’t end up in a “compromising situation” and downplayed the challenges servicemembers face in reporting sexual assault.



These resurfaced comments come on the heels of similar Reddit posts that were uncovered this week, which include Platner:

Saying people who live in rural Maine “actually are” racist and stupid.

Promoting violent political action, including saying, “An armed working class is a requirement for economic justice.”

Deeming “all” police bastards and writing “Fuck these cops.”

Promoting racist stereotypes by questioning, “Why don’t Black people tip?”

Using slurs and telling people to “Fuck off and die” when asked about a recent vote against a power line in Maine.

Graham Platner is the gift that keeps on giving. This is unreal.

In one Reddit post from 2013, Platner wrote that women worried about rape should "not get so fucked up they wind up having sex with someone they don't mean to."

Here’s a couple of questions. They’re directed to any Democrat that may be reading this.

Is this a man that represents you and your values? Is he someone you could vote for?

If you rationalize away Platner’s record and say yes, would you give a Republican candidate the same benefit of the doubt?

And finally, the Democrat Party has thrown its support to this man including campaign funds. Does your party represent you, and your values?

Stay classy, Graham.

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