The receipts are in from the non-grassroots, professional astroturf No Kings protests
Soros/Tides funded 117 million
NO KINGS Financials Released!
The Financers:
- Arabella: $79M
- Warren Buffet: $16M
- Ford: $51M
- Rockefeller: $26M
- Soros: $72M
- Tides: $45M
$294,487,641 MILLION
Think about this. The left paid 294.5 million dollars for what? Scattered groups in various cities sharing their hatred. That sure sounds like a good investment! 🤣
They didn’t accomplish anything. Nothing has changed and best of all Trump is still their president! 🤣🤣🤣
All that money sure would have done some good for people in need instead of a bitch session.