NO KINGS Financials Released!

The Financers:

- Arabella: $79M

- Warren Buffet: $16M

- Ford: $51M

- Rockefeller: $26M

- Soros: $72M

- Tides: $45M

$294,487,641 MILLION

Think about this. The left paid 294.5 million dollars for what? Scattered groups in various cities sharing their hatred. That sure sounds like a good investment! 🤣

They didn’t accomplish anything. Nothing has changed and best of all Trump is still their president! 🤣🤣🤣

All that money sure would have done some good for people in need instead of a bitch session.

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